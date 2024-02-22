Who has the maximum 225-pound bench press in the NFL Combine?

The NFL Combine is an annual prospect showcase that features some of the best players in college football. These players have declared for the NFL Draft and look to impress scouts, GMs and executives of NFL franchises.

One of the seven drills at the Combine is the 225-pound bench press, a show of strength and endurance for potential rookies. Offensive linemen and defensive stalwarts primarily grace the event.

Justin Ernest holds the record for the maximum 225-pound bench press in NFL history. Ernest earned the record by completing 51 reps at 225 pounds in 1999. The Eastern Kentucky University alum holds that record to this day.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

How did Justin Ernest perform in the NFL Combine?

Justin Ernest had quite an impressive Combine in 1999. The Eastern Kentucky University alum came into the Combine motivated, and it showed.

His Combine results were:

10-Yard Split - 1.69 Seconds

40-Yard Dash - 4.79 Seconds

Bench Press - 51 Reps

Broad Jump - 9’ 5’’

Vertical Jump - 31’’

His measurements were:

Height - 6’ 3’’

Weight - 281 lbs

Expand Tweet

Top 5 225-pound bench presses in NFL Combine history

Here's a look at the top five 225-pound bench presses in Scouting Combine history

1. Justin Ernest – 51 Reps

Ernest set the record at the 1999 NFL Combine. It was part of a very impressive showing for the defensive tackle.

However, his performance at the rookie showcase needed more to get him drafted into the league. Ernest never played a snap in the NFL.

2. Stephen Paea – 49 Reps

After completing 49 reps at the 2011 Combine, Stephen Paea enjoyed a seven-year NFL career. He played for Chicago Bears, then-Washington Redskins, Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys.

3. Mike Kudla – 45 Reps

Mike Kudla achieved 45 reps at a slight frame of 265 lbs. He remains one of the highlights of the event.

4. Leif Larsen – 45 Reps

Leif Larsen also put up 45 reps in the bench press drill and improved his stock.

5. Mitch Petrus – 45 Reps

Last but not least is guard Mitch Petrus, a solid college football prospect and a journeyman of some sort in the league. Petrus played three seasons in the NFL for the New York Giants, New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans.