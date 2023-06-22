Who is Max Kellerman's wife, Erin? All you need to know about popular TV host

Max Kellerman is a boxing analyst and sports media presenter with American roots. His wife, Erin Manning Kellerman, is an American activist and media personality.

Concerning her academic history, Manning graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Law, LLB, from Fordham University after attending Hunter College High School.

She started working with the Federal Defenders of New York, Inc. after she completed law school in New York City. She rarely updates her work online, therefore there isn't much to look into regarding it since then.

The fact that Manning and Kellerman met in high school, which was a long time ago, is one of the most intriguing things about the couple. They chose to get married in 1994 after several years of dating, and they have been together since that time.

However, Kellerman and his wife keep a lot of information about their union private and refrain from disclosing anything to the public. And for that reason, nobody knows for sure the exact date or where they got married.

Together, Max and Erin Manning Kellerman are parents to three kids. Sam, Mira, and Esther are them. Sam, named after her dad's late sibling, was born in 2012, and Esther was born in 2008. Mira, their last child, was born in 2015.

What is Max Kellerman's net worth?

Max Kellerman, who is 47 years old, is a well-known reporter, radio program host, performer, and even screenwriter.

He attended Columbia University and studied history. During his college years, Kellerman covered boxing for a nearby public access station.

The sportscaster is very wealthy, with a net worth of $6 million.

What programs does Max Kellerman host?

After graduating from college, Max Kellerman was appointed by ESPN, where he presented the program "Around the Horn" and reported on boxing for "Friday Night Fights".

The extremely popular "I, Max" and "King of Vegas" were among the brief shows that Kellerman worked on for the Fox Network, Spike TV, and MSNBC shortly after that.

After some time spent reporting on boxing for various radio publications, including hosting his own show, "The Max Kellerman Show" on ESPN Xtra, he made a comeback to television by working as a member of the reporting crew for HBO World Championship Boxing. Additionally, Kellerman co-hosts the lunchtime program on 710 ESPN and provides commentary for boxing contests on HBO.

