Who are the members of fearsome foursome? Former Rams D-Linemen's NFL careers uncovered

There have been some "fearsome foursomes" in the NFL, but none were as dominant as the Los Angeles Rams' foursome of the 60s. The dominant four comprised Pro Bowlers Rosey Grier, Lamar Lundy, Merlin Olsen, and Deacon Jones.

Fans and pundits saw them as the most dominant line in football history. They almost singlehandedly took the Rams from a .500 team to an NFL powerhouse.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Uncovering the NFL Careers of the Fearsome Foursome

The fearsome foursome of the Los Angeles Rams comprises defensive stalwarts Rosey Grier, Lamar Lundy, Merlin Olsen, and Deacon Jones. Here's a brief look at their professional football careers and what they did in the aftermath.

Rosey Grier, Defensive Tackle

Grier was the only member of the fearsome foursome that didn't start his NFL career with the Rams. He was a gritty and skilled defensive tackle acquired from the New York Giants. Grier played in two Pro Bowl games and won the Super Bowl once in his playing career.

After retirement, he dabbled in numerous professions, such as singing, acting, and working in security. He was a bodyguard for Senator Robert Kennedy during the 1968 presidential campaign. Grier was guarding the senator's wife when he got shot, and he subsequently subdued the shooter.

Rosey Grier is the only surviving member of the foursome, and these days he engages in politics and public speaking.

Lamar Lundy, Defensive End

Lamar Lundy was a member of the Rams for his twelve-year NFL career. He made the Pro Bowl game once, in 1959, and was selected to the All-Pro team in 1967. Lundy was as versatile as they came in his early NFL career and was occasionally used as a wide receiver.

After retirement, Lundy stayed in the NFL, serving as the assistant coach for the San Diego Chargers. He did some acting as well. He passed away on February 24, 2007, at 71.

Honest☘️Larry @HonestLarry1 Happy birthday in heaven Merlin Olsen. Here’s Merlin with Rosey Grier and the rest of the Los Angeles Rams’ Fearsome Foursome performing on Shindig: Happy birthday in heaven Merlin Olsen. Here’s Merlin with Rosey Grier and the rest of the Los Angeles Rams’ Fearsome Foursome performing on Shindig: https://t.co/HLy3YFNibE

Merlin Olsen, Defensive Tackle

Merlin Olsen was a defensive tackle on the fearsome foursome, and he is regarded as one of the most excellent defensive tackles in NFL history. Olsen spent his entire career on the Rams and was the team's heart and soul.

He was selected to play in the Pro Bowl 14 times and is in the college football and Pro Football Hall of Fame.

His accolades are staggering. He earned six first-team All-Pro nods, four second-team All-Pro selections, 14 Pro Bowl selections, the 1962 NFL Rookie of the Year Award, two all-decade team selections, a spot on the NFL 75th Anniversary All-Time Team, and NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

He is the most accomplished, fearsome foursome member, and it's not even close. Olsen passed away on March 11, 2010, aged 69.

Deacon Jones, Defensive End

Deacon Jones was the other member of the fearsome foursome with a bust in Canton. Jones started his NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams and later played for the San Diego Chargers and Washington Redskins.

He was a "sack master" specializing in making offenses look silly by getting to the QB. Jones was nicknamed "the Secretary of Defense" and is regarded as one of the greatest defensive players ever. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1980.

Like his teammate Merlin Olsen, Jones has a personal accolades cabinet that would make Micah Parsons blush.

His accolades include two Defensive Player of the Year Awards, five first-team All-Pro nods, three second-team All-Pro selections, eight Pro Bowl selections, five NFL Sack Leader Titles, a spot on the NFL 1960s All-Decade Team, a spot on the NFL 75th Anniversary All-Time Team, and NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

He was a trailblazer during and after his era. Jones passed away on June 3, 2013, at 74.

Poll : 0 votes