NFL: When is Rookie of the Year announced?

The Rookie of the Year award will be announced at the 10th annual NFL Honors Presentation, which is held the on the night before the Superbowl. This year's round of NFL awards will likely be announced virtually, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect people around the world.

Nonetheless, it didn't stop the 2020 NFL season from going as scheduled, and the league was able to begin the season without any issues. Although there were many postponed games in the season and many players tested positive for the virus, the league still went on. Several safety implementations allowed the season to continue without having to shut down the league completely.

However, they had to adapt to certain issues. The annual Pro bowl, which is usually held at different locations, will instead be broadcasted virtually using the video game Madden.

This year’s Pro Bowl is a Madden tournament. Pro Bowl punter Jack Fox isn’t a big Madden player, but he lived in Matt Prater’s basement this summer, who loves Madden. He says he got good enough to beat Prater a few times so that was his Pro Bowl training 😂 — Tori Petry (@sportstori) December 23, 2020

Because of this switch, it will also mean that the NFL Honors Presentation could be held virtually.

Chase Young, Justin Jefferson, and Justin Herbert frontrunners to win NFL Rookie Of The Year award

Currently, there are three front-runners for the award this year: Washington defensive end Chase Young, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Young has almost guaranteed himself as the winner of the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. Through Week 16, Young has 42 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 9 QB hits, 4 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, and one touchdown. Young is one of the only defensive rookies this season to have a grade of 93.7, which says a lot about the potential the former-OSU product has.

Washington could have 4 great things happen in the next couple of weeks. First, win the division, 2nd, Chase Young. Defensive Rookie of the yr , 3rd Alex Smith, Comeback player of the year, & 4th Ron Rivers , Coach of the year. Great way to start 2021. — Joe Theismann (@Theismann7) December 26, 2020

But, it doesn't mean that Jefferson couldn't take the Rookie of the Year award, as he will fight Herbert for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Jefferson has 79 catches for 1,267 yards and 7 touchdowns. He is 8th in the league in catching yards, surpassing all rookie receivers this season.

If Young makes a huge impact against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17, which is a must-win game for Washington to head to the NFL playoffs, it could solidify his claim to be named Rookie of the Year.