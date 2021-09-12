Who is Michelle Williams? Singer wows fans with her National Anthem rendition

The NFL Kickoff is special in many ways and Michelle Williams certainly played her part in making it so. Apart from a great game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys, it featured pre-game entertainment by Ed Sheeran, a stirring rendition of 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' and the National Anthem sung by Michelle Williams.

Michelle Williams killed the national Anthem

It's time for football. Welcome to the 2021 NFL season #DallasCowboys #DALvsTB pic.twitter.com/0BNZZl9Smn — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 10, 2021

The rendition of the National Anthem has now caught the attention of various people for having been sung with a unique zest. So what made Michelle Williams so uniquely suited to the occasion? We look back at her professional life to find out.

Michelle Williams: Fulfilling her Destiny

Michelle Williams came to prominence as a member of the group Destiny's Child. Along with Beyonce and Kelly Rowland, she was part of the most successful iteration of the group.

Between 2001 and 2003, she embarked on a solo career. Her gospel album Heart to Yours, released in 2002, topped the US Gospel charts. From 2003 to 2006, she was again part of Destiny's Child. After 2006, she had success with various albums, most notably again in the gospel category. The lead single "If We Had Your Eyes," from the album "Journey to Freedom," topped the gospel charts for multiple weeks.

Michelle Williams' association with the NFL

Michelle Williams' association with the NFL stretches back years. Despite disbanding in 2006, she was part of a Destiny Child's reunion for the Super Bowl XLVII Halftime show in 2013.

Watch Beyonce's amazing Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show performance, featuring a Destiny's Child reunion: http://t.co/vKe5hPzP — Complex (@Complex) February 4, 2013

As a solo artist, she has sung the National Anthem on multiple occasions during NFL games, including during its London games in 2010 and 2014. The first match featured the San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos, while the latter match involved the Dallas Cowboys and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Her performances of the National Anthem there also brought her to the attention of the NHL, where she performed in the 2014 Stadium Series between the New York Rangers and the New York Islanders.

Her experience in singing the National Anthem at big events, including in the NFL, plus her background in singing for so many years as a solo artist and as part of a group, made her an obvious choice for the NFL Kickoff game this year.

When given the opportunity, she came up with a soul-stirring rendition that few among those who were present will forget.

