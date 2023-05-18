Who is Mitch Trubisky's wife, Hillary? All you need to know about Steelers QB's family

Mitch Trubisky increased his tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He will serve as the experienced backup to Kenny Pickett.

He has chosen to now stick by his current team despite being relegated to a peripheral role. After moving from the Chicago Bears to the Buffalo Bills, it seems like Trubisky has a permanent home now.

One of the reasons that he is choosing to be more sedentary might have to do with not wanting to uproot his family again. His wife, Hillary, has backed him so far and this may just be repayment in kind.

How did Mitch Trubisky meet his wife?

Mitch Trubisky first met his wife when he was still with the Chicago Bears. The couple appeared together for the first time in 2019 at the team gala. Then known as Hillary Gallagher, she is a private pilates instructor and has been there for all the moves that the current Steelers quarterback has taken.

A couple of important steps in the journey came in 2021 and 2022. It is perhaps why the couple might have been more unwilling to uproot everything and start again. In 2021, they got married and last year they welcomed their first child, Hudson.

Therefore, they are a very young family. It makes sense that they would be trying to ensure that they move as less as possible and that any new contract be less disruptive. By staying with the current team, they have achieved that goal.

The new contract runs until 2025 and lowers the cap hit of $10 million that he currently had. The Steelers have re-signed both him and Mason Rudolph to new deals. In the process, they have ensured they have a steady quarterback room for the future.

Steadiness seems to be the buzzword in the entire situation, both from the perspective of the player and the organization. None of them have chosen to rock the boat.

Based on his life, it might be because for Mitch Trubisky, his wife and family have taken precedence as he sees a new chapter unfold in front of him. More than the millions elsewhere and putting in a fight again to become a starter, Hillary and Hudson might be more important to him right now.

Brooke Pryor @bepryor Big congrats to Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky and his wife Hillary. Their first son Hudson was born a couple days ago. Big congrats to Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky and his wife Hillary. Their first son Hudson was born a couple days ago. https://t.co/530T267evt

For someone who has been with him for most of his professional career from the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Hillary Trubisky might claim that is the least that she deserves.

