Who is Mr. Irrelevant in 2025 NFL Draft? Meet Kobee Minor

The 2025 NFL Draft is over, and safety Kobee Minor is the Mr. Irrelevant after going 257th overall with the New England Patriots. That makes him the second straight defensive back and fifth defensive player in six drafts this decade to receive the "distinction" of being picked last.

Ad

Speaking after the occasion, he was blunt in telling head coach Mike Vrabel and de facto GM Eliot Wolf what they should expect of him:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

But who really is he? And how did he get here?

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

A brief profile of 2025 Mr. Irrelevant Kobee Minor's career

Born in Dallas, Texas, Kobee Minor remained in-state to begin his college career, committing to Texas Tech. After COVID-19 wiped out his true freshman season, he got playing time on spot duty in 2021, notching a single solo tackle in ten games. The following year, he gained a larger spotlight after notching twelve tackles (nine solo) in as many games, as well as two pass deflections.

Ad

For 2023, he entered the transfer portal in search of a starting spot, eventually committing to Indiana. Speaking with the Indiana Daily Student during that season, he credited his former high school teammate and quarterback Brendan Sorsby with the decision:

“He was really the main reason. When I hit the transfer portal, he called me and was like, ‘Hey, Indiana, Indiana, Indiana,’ and I did some research.”

Ad

And it worked - Minor started nine of eleven games and had 29 tackles (20 solo) and four pass breakups. The biggest highlight of his career came in a September game against Ohio State, wherein he held star wide receiver and future top-5 pick Marvin Harrison Jr. to a measly 18 yards on two catches - a bright spot in a lopsided 3-23 loss.

After that season, he entered the transfer portal again, this time moving closer to home with Memphis. He proceeded to have the performance of his career - 38 tackles (29 solo), seven tackles for loss, two sacks, six pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.

The Tigers finished the season ranked 24th overall at 10-2 and made it to the Frisco Bowl, where they defeated West Virginia 42-37. Minor had seven tackles (five solo) and a pass breakup in that game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Madelyne fired up after Dolphins draft QB in round 7 as 231st pick - "Time to prove 'em all wrong"