Who is Mr. Irrelevant in 2025 NFL Draft? Meet Kobee Minor

The 2025 NFL Draft is over, and safety Kobee Minor is the Mr. Irrelevant after going 257th overall with the New England Patriots. That makes him the second straight defensive back and fifth defensive player in six drafts this decade to receive the "distinction" of being picked last.
Speaking after the occasion, he was blunt in telling head coach Mike Vrabel and de facto GM Eliot Wolf what they should expect of him:
But who really is he? And how did he get here?
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
A brief profile of 2025 Mr. Irrelevant Kobee Minor's career
Born in Dallas, Texas, Kobee Minor remained in-state to begin his college career, committing to Texas Tech. After COVID-19 wiped out his true freshman season, he got playing time on spot duty in 2021, notching a single solo tackle in ten games. The following year, he gained a larger spotlight after notching twelve tackles (nine solo) in as many games, as well as two pass deflections.
For 2023, he entered the transfer portal in search of a starting spot, eventually committing to Indiana. Speaking with the Indiana Daily Student during that season, he credited his former high school teammate and quarterback Brendan Sorsby with the decision:
“He was really the main reason. When I hit the transfer portal, he called me and was like, ‘Hey, Indiana, Indiana, Indiana,’ and I did some research.”
And it worked - Minor started nine of eleven games and had 29 tackles (20 solo) and four pass breakups. The biggest highlight of his career came in a September game against Ohio State, wherein he held star wide receiver and future top-5 pick Marvin Harrison Jr. to a measly 18 yards on two catches - a bright spot in a lopsided 3-23 loss.
After that season, he entered the transfer portal again, this time moving closer to home with Memphis. He proceeded to have the performance of his career - 38 tackles (29 solo), seven tackles for loss, two sacks, six pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.
The Tigers finished the season ranked 24th overall at 10-2 and made it to the Frisco Bowl, where they defeated West Virginia 42-37. Minor had seven tackles (five solo) and a pass breakup in that game.
Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Madelyne fired up after Dolphins draft QB in round 7 as 231st pick - "Time to prove 'em all wrong"