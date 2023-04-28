Who was the NFL commissioner before Roger Goodell? Exploring the league's leadership before 2006

Roger Goodell is arguably the most famous commissioner in NFL history. With a penchant for big decisions, he has been the league's foremost executive ever since he assumed the position in 2006.

But he is just the latest of six men to hold the position of NFL Commissioner. In fact, there was not even a Commissioner when the league was formed. How did this come to be? Here is a history of NFL leaders before Goodell came to power.

There was no NFL Commissioner before the 1940's

When the organization that would eventually become the NFL was first established in 1920, there was no commissioner; only a secretary. Even then, it was only temporary. Ralph Hay, owner of the Canton Bulldogs, held that position.

Hay then named Jim Thorpe, his team's star running back, as president. Thorpe, however, barely lasted a year before being succeeded by Joseph Carr.

Under Carr, contracts were introduced, but the players under them could not leave unless released. Most notably, however, Carr moved the NFL away from its small-town ethos, instead encouraging owners to establish teams in major cities like New York.

Upon Carr's death in 1939, he was succeeded by Carl Storck, who held the title for just two years before resigning in 1941.

The commissioners before Roger Gooddell: 1941-2006

The first commissioner of the NFL was Elmer Layden, who oversaw the league during World War II, meaning that teams were not at full strength. He lasted only five years before resigning in 1946. He was succeeded by Bert Bell, arguably the league's first famous leader.

Under Bell, the NFL' s revenue-sharing scheme was established, allowing small-market teams to remain competitive by receiving a reasonable share of their earnings. Bell also introduced television blackouts, mainly aimed at home games. He died of a heart attack in 1959.

After an interregnum by treasurer Austin Gunsel, Pete Rozelle was elected in 1960. He became the league's longest-serving commissioner, lasting for almost three decades until 1989, during which the NFL merged with the AFL and expanded to become the most popular sports league in North America, despite two strikes and some ultimately futile attempts at a competing league.

After Rozelle's retirement, Paul Tagliabue was elected commissioner. Under him, the league expanded further to the current 32 teams, with the Cleveland Browns, Houston Oilers, and both Los Angeles teams (Rams and Raiders) relocated. The NFL also introduced free agency during his tenure, empowering players.

Tagliabue lasted until 2006, when he retired and was succeeded by Goodell. Goodell's tenure was extended by three years at last month's league meetings, keeping him onboard until 2027.

