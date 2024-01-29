Who is Nick Bosa's uncle, Eric Kumerow? All about 49ers DE's family

The San Francisco 49ers selected Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa with the second overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Apart from winning major NFL honors like the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 and the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 2022, he has become well-known for his incredible technique. Additionally, he also reached Super Bowl IV in 2020.

Nick Bosa is not the only member of his family to garner media attention, though. Both his father, John Bosa, and uncle, Eric Kumerow, were Miami Dolphins players. Joey Bosa, his brother, plays football for the Los Angeles Chargers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Eric Kumerow, Bosa's uncle, was an NFL linebacker who spent three seasons with the Dolphins and one with the Chicago Bears. Throughout his NFL career, he appeared in 42 games.

Expand Tweet

Kumerow was a quarterback and defensive back at Oak Park and River Forest High Schools before entering the NFL. Like Nick Bosa, he was a linebacker at Ohio State until the Dolphins selected him in the first round of the 1988 NFL Draft.

In Miami, Kumerow failed to live up to expectations, being a first-round selection pick, and was viewed as a draft bust. Before signing with the Chicago Bears, he spent three seasons with the Dolphins. He suffered an Achilles tendon tear, which forced him to retire before the start of his fourth season

Jake Kumerow, the son of Eric Kumerow, is another NFL player connected to the family. Jake signed as an undrafted free agent in 2015 with the Cincinnati Bengals and later joined the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints. At the moment, he's a free agent.

Expand Tweet

Who was Nick Bosa's great grandfather, Tony Accardo?

The most well-known of Nick Bosa's forebears had nothing to do with football, despite the fact that his family has a lengthy history of football players.

According to Sports Illustrated, Bosa's maternal great grandfather was Tony Accardo, best known by his moniker Joey Batters. According to SI, he reportedly joined the criminal syndicate world in the 1920s as Al Capone's bodyguard. However, 20 years later, he rose up the ranks to become the leader of the Chicago mafia and Capone's second-in-command.

Before Joey Bosa and his younger brother Nick were born, Tony Accardo expired in 1992. It's unusual for the Bosas to discuss their notorious great grandfather publicly.

In 2016, the younger Bosa told a TMZ reporter, "that's not something I should really be talking about." However, he had previously referred to Accardo as a undercover legend.