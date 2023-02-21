Who owns the Seattle Sea Dragons? The new XFL team owners in 2023

The Seattle Sea Dragons are an American football team that Vince McMahon's Alpha Entertainment formed. Dwayne Johnson's Alpha Acquico owns and operates the team as part of the new XFL. Lumen Field serves as the home stadium for the team.

Seattle; Dallas; Washington, D.C.; Houston; Los Angeles; New York; St. Louis and Tampa Bay joined the rebuilt XFL when it was confirmed in December 2018.

The Dragons defeated the Tampa Bay Vipers 17-9 in February 2020 to record their first victory as a franchise. The balance of the 2020 XFL campaign was deferred owing to the COVID-19 epidemic, the XFL revealed in March of that year. The team's final record that year was 1-4.

When it was announced that the XFL would resurrect, the return of a Seattle XFL club was declared in July 2022. They would continue to host their home games at Lumen Field, as they did in 2020. On Thursday, eattle will play its first home game in two years when it faces the St. Louis Battlehawks. Standard tickets go on sale for $24, and season ticket sales begin at $100.

One change for the Seattle team is that they are now known as the Sea Dragons rather than the Dragons.

Who is the Seattle Sea Dragons’ coach?

Former New Orleans Saints coach Jim Haslett is the Sea Dragons' coach, while Ron Zook and June Jones are their respective defensive and offensive coaches.

Some eminent ex-NFL stars will play for the Sea Dragons this year. Ben DiNucci, who appeared in three NFL contests for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, is the team's starting QB.

Yet, the wideout position contains the most well-known name among most of the team's fans. Josh Gordon, who once played for the Seattle Seahawks, is now playing for the Sea Dragons and has possibly the most remarkable on-field résumé of any player in the XFL.

Gordon led the NFL in receiving yards while playing for the Cleveland Browns in 2013. He was named first-team All-Pro that year. Gordon earned a championship ring when he was a part of the New England Patriots in 2018.

