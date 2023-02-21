Who owns the St. Louis Battlehawks? Taking a closer look into the new XFL team owners in 2023

The St. Louis BattleHawks are a springtime American football team based in St. Louis, Missouri. Vince McMahon, the CEO of WWE, formed the squad through Alpha Entertainment as a fully operational XFL franchise.

The current owners of the St. Louis BattleHawks are Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock; Dany Garcia; and RedBird Capital Partners.

In the 2020 season, the St. Louis Battlehawks had a prosperous run. Before the COVID outbreak put the league into insolvency and pushed activities to cease, the team was a phenomenon in 2020, becoming the league's leader in turnout and social media attention.

Dany Garcia and Dwayne "The Rock"Johnson attend the XFL game between the Orlando Guardians and Houston Roughnecks at TDECU Stadium.

Who is the St. Louis Battlehawks’ coach?

Anthony Becht, who is in his first season as head coach, will guide the Battlehawks this season. Becht was a tight end in West Virginia in college. The New York Jets picked him in the first round of the 2000 NFL draft.

In the 2003 campaign, Becht caught a career-high 40 passes for 356 yards and four TDs while starting 16 games. He was influential during his five years with the team. Before calling it quits on his playing career, he had a total of 10 years in the NFL, making appearances for five teams: the Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, St. Louis Rams, Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs.

He has since served as a football pundit on radio and television. He was an assistant coach for the San Diego Fleet in 2019 alongside former Rams head coach Mike Martz.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate In the XFL: Instead of an onside kick, the trailing team can maintain possession with a 4th-and-15 play from its own 25-yard line.



It just worked for the St. Louis BattleHawks.



This was brought to NFL owners in the past but didn't get enough votes.



On the staff of Becht's Battlehawks will be defensive line coach Donnie Abraham, head of player personnel Dave Boller and offensive line coach Bruce Gradkowski. La'Roi Glover and Ricky Proehl, two former St. Louis Rams coaching staff members, will coach the defensive line and wide receivers, respectively, on the Battlehawks' coaching staff.

Additional parts of the coaching staff include Art Valero, who will be charged with coaching the running backs; Dave Steckel (linebackers coach), who spent 14 years as Gary Pinkel's assistant in Missouri; Pat Pereles (the offensive line coach); and Mark Lee (assistant offensive line coach).

