Who owns XFL? How can the XFL make a successful return?

For the first time in 19 years the XFL kicked off their return to the professional football world. Unfortunately, the ten-game season was shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three days after the XFL laid off their staff and suspended league operations, Alpha Entertainment, the owner of the XFL filed for bankruptcy. After the XFL filed for bankruptcy, the league made this statement.

"The XFL quickly captured the hearts and imaginations of millions of people who love football. Unfortunately as a new enterprise, we were not insulated from the harsh economic impacts and uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 crisis. This is a heartbreaking time for many, including our passionate fans, players, and staff, and we are thankful to them, our television partners, and the many Americans who rallied to the XFL for the love of football."

Alpha Entertainment filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy because it had liabilities between $10 million and $50 million. The company also had 1,000 to 5,000 creditors and it's assets totaled $10 million to $50 million.

The XFL became the second professional football start-up to fail to play a full season. They joined the Alliance of American Football, who shut down their season in 2019.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and a group of business partners made the decision to purchase the XFL. The XFL will now be owned by Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson and RedBird Capital Partners. The three stakeholders bought the XFL's assets for roughly $15 million.

Now that the XFL is under new ownership, could we see the league return for the 2022-2023 season?

Will the XFL make a big return with their new owners?

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

The XFL is a league made up of eight teams and was heading in the right direction before the pandemic. Dwayne Johnson has run a successful life outside of the WWE and has tasted failure. He may be the most inspirational and motivated person in the United States.

When the XFL relaunched, they came up with a better plan and a great set of rules for the season. If Johnson and his partners can build on the success the XFL had before the pandemic, they should be able to bring it back stronger than ever. There's a secret to professional football.

One secret is to not compete with the NFL. If Dwayne Johnson understands that competing with the NFL is not an option, the league will be a success. One great example is the Spring League.

The Spring League made it known that their league was simply for development for players who want to make it into the NFL. Johnson and his partners should follow the steps of the Spring League as a developmental league for players who have played or want to play in the NFL.

