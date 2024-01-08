Who do the Packers play in the playoffs? Jordan Love-led team's postseason picture explored

It's official: the Green Bay Packers are back in the playoffs. Matt LaFleur's side didn't leave anything to chance, beating the Chicago Bears 17-9 on Sunday to secure their 2023 postseason berth.

Franchise quarterback Jordan Love was phenomenal, throwing for over 300 passing yards with two touchdown passes. Jayden Reed was impressive, racking up 112 receiving yards, and veteran running back Aaron Jones had 111 rushing yards.

That secured the Packers' fourth playoff appearance in the past five seasons. Green Bay ended the 2023 season with three consecutive wins and finished the regular season at 9-8. A date with a familiar foe awaits them in the wildcard round.

Who are the Green Bay Packers going to face in the 2023 Playoffs?

The Green Bay Packers are set to face off against the Dallas Cowboys in the wildcard round of the playoffs. They'll be up against the NFC East champion as the seventh seed.

Speaking on the upcoming game against Dallas, Matt LaFleur said:

"It's going to be great for our team. We've got to go on the road and earn it. Going to Dallas is not going to be an easy task. I have a lot of respect for what coach McCarthy has been able to establish there. They have a lot of great players. We saw them last year, and it was a tough battle. We must be at our best to go down there and come away victorious."

Green Bays' surge to the playoffs has been largely inspired by Jordan Love, who is enjoying his first year as the team's full-time starter. Love's improvement has been there for all to see, and just like Aaron Rodgers, he has been dominant against the Chicago Bears.

Love is now 2-0 as a starter against Chicago, with Green Bay earning its 10th consecutive victory in the historically one-sided rivalry, with this particular win being the most significant in a while.

Green Bay has a date to face off against Dallas at the AT&T Stadium. If there's anything we've learned in 2023, it's not to rule out the Packers.

The final NFC Conference Playoff Standings

The NFC Conference has been incredibly competitive in the 2023 NFL season. It's more than just top-heavy, with about six teams being legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Here's the playoff standings as we approach the wildcard round:

1. San Francisco 49ers (12-5, 1st NFC West)

2. Dallas Cowboys (12-5, 1st NFC East)

3. Detroit Lions (12-5, 1st NFC North)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8, 1st NFC South)

5. Philadelphia Eagles (11-6, 2nd NFC East)

6. Los Angeles Rams (10-7, 2nd NFC West)

7. Green Bay Packers (9-8, 2nd NFC North)

