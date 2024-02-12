Who paid for the Jesus commercial at the Super Bowl? Inside religious foundation that incited controversy

With over 100 million Americans tuning in each year, the Super Bowl presents the best possible chance for sponsors to increase the visibility of their products.

Advertisers worry about making extravagant commercials to catch attention despite the hefty price they must pay to run a commercial during the Big Game.

Those who watched the Super Bowl last year undoubtedly noticed an advertisement titled "He Gets Us." The advertising campaign made a comeback in this year's NFL championship game, airing two distinct ads during the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs showdown on CBS.

The Servant Foundation launched the "He Gets Us" campaign in 2022, but Come Near, a recently established charity, is in charge of it this year. According to the group, the campaign aims to spread the love and life of Jesus in innovative and informative ways.

Come Near is run by CEO Ken Calwell, but other than that not much is known about the organization because it is reportedly still in its early stages of development.

Super Bowl 58 advertisements, according to campaign spokesperson Greg Miller, "underline loving those around us as Jesus did, urging people to revere and serve each other." This was stated prior to the Big Game on Sunday.

The advertisements aim to appeal to people who aren't particularly invested in religion or who don't identify as devout. The commercials seek to update people about Jesus and his teachings by relating him to issues like injustice and racial bias.

Explaining controversy around the Jesus Super Bowl commercial

During Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, Feb. 11, there was outrage online over the Jesus Super Bowl ad, which claims to promote love for your neighbors.

Two separate commercials for the "He Gets Us" campaign, one of which showed individuals washing their feet, provoked uproar on social media. People objected to the campaign's extravagant spending, its funders' alleged backing of anti-LGBT and anti-abortion organizations, and disagreements regarding assertions that the ad is nonpartisan.

The Servant Foundation, often known as The Signatry, is the organization that started the He Gets Us campaign two years ago. From 2018 to 2020, it reportedly gave $50 million to the Alliance Defending Freedom, an anti-LGBTQ organization that allegedly criminalizes homosexuals and supports putting LGBTQ people in jail for having consensual sex.

The main criticism directed at the He Gets Us campaign is because of its affiliation with the Servant Foundation. Although the commercial's creators have maintained it is apolitical, it has also drawn criticism for its message regarding politics.

How much did a 30-second Super Bowl 2024 commercial cost?

The Super Bowl is the biggest advertising day of the year because major firms spend millions promoting their products to as many potential consumers as possible.

As more businesses spend millions to foster their brands, the price of a 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl has increased with time.

The Super Bowl is still the most costly television advertising platform this year. Approximately $7 million was spent by businesses on a 30-second commercial during Super Bowl LVIII.