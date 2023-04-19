Who are Paris Johnson Jr.’s parents? All you need to know about top 2023 NFL Draft prospect’s family

Paris Johnson Jr. is widely regarded as one of the top offensive tackles in the 2023 NFL draft. The Ohio State Buckeyes star is tipped to be selected in the first round.

With the spotlight set to shine on Paris in the upcoming draft, fans have been curious to learn more about his parents. Interestingly, his father, Paris Johnson Sr., played in the NFL while his mother, Monica Daniels, made a lot of sacrifices to ensure that her son was able to

Johnson Sr. is currently working as a recruiting intern at the Michigan State football program. He played college football at North Iowa Community College before transferring to Miami (Ohio) University.

He was selected in the fifth round of the 1999 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals and played one season with the team. Johnson Sr. was also on the practice squad for the Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys.

After his playing career, Johnson Sr. went on to serve in law enforcement for eight years before joining the NFL Players Association Coaching Internship Program.

Ohio State Football @OhioStateFB Paris Johnson Jr 2023 Pro Day Recap

Johnson Jr.'s mother Monica has always been supportive of her young one. In an interview during his Combine session, the 21-year-old said:

“She’s walked with me on my journey since the start, from when I told her I wanted to take it to the highest level. There’s not a lot of parents that would do that, to believe in a kid that early. I told her the stuff I wanted to do [in life] and she [made it happen].”

Johnson Jr. also revealed that his mother sold her house to enroll him early at Ohio State. Monica also quit her job so she could help him partake in several sports.

MJ Hurley @mjhurleytdt



Paris Johnson Jr. hitting us in the feels on Saturday morning. "Other than Jesus dying on the cross, my mom has made the greatest sacrifices for me and my sister."

How did Paris Johnson Jr. fare in the 2022 season?

Ohio State Buckeyes OT Paris Johnson Jr.

Paris Johnson Jr. enjoyed an impressive 2022 season at tackle with the Ohio State Buckeyes. He played in all 13 games and saw action in 827 offensive snaps and also added two sacks.

The big man received second-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-Big Ten accolades for his dominant displays in Ohio.

Now, it will be interesting to see which NFL team Johnson Jr. suits up for in the 2023 season.

