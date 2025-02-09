Who is Patrick Mahomes' backup QB for Super Bowl LIX? Exploring Chiefs' depth chart

Patrick Mahomes will lead the Kansas City Chiefs' offense against the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX on Sunday. The three-time Super Bowl MVP has started in all but one game this season.

Who will replace Mahomes if he picks up an injury during the big game? Let's look at Kansas City's QB depth chart.

Who is Patrick Mahomes' backup QB for Super Bowl LIX?

Carson Wentz has been Patrick Mahomes' backup for the 2024 season - Source: Getty

Carson Wentz will serve as Patrick Mahomes' backup for Super Bowl 59 on Sunday.

Wentz signed with the Chiefs in the 2024 offseason. He saw minimal action during the regular season and got his first start for Kansas City in Week 18 against the Denver Broncos when the Chiefs rested their starters since they had already clinched top-seed in the AFC.

Wentz completed 10 of 17 passes for 98 yards in the 38-0 loss. He has not played in any postseason game for the Chiefs, with Mahomes taking all the reps.

The Eagles drafted Wentz in the first round in 2016. During the 2017 season, Wentz tore his ACL and was ruled out for the season, and his backup, Nick Foles, led the team to the Super Bowl title.

After a five-year sojourn with the Eagles, Wentz signed with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021. He inked a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders in 2022 and played one season with the LA Rams in 2023.

While Wentz has another opportunity to win a Super Bowl ring on Sunday, Chiefs fans will hope that he does not have to replace Mahomes against the Eagles.

Here are the TV schedule and livestream details for the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LIX matchup:

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Tubi, NFL+, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu

Venue: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

