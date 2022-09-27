Who is Patriots backup QB Brian Hoyer? Mac Jones injury forces Bill Belichick to explore options

The New England Patriots lost to the Baltimore Ravens In Week 3 and also lost Mac Jones in the process, which thrust backup Brian Hoyer into the game. With just minutes left in the game, defensive end Calais Campbell fell on Jones' ankle during a sack attempt.

It has now been revealed by several sources that Jones suffered a high ankle sprain that could see him miss several weeks. It is a bitter blow for New England as they have now fallen to 1-2 on the season and are at the bottom of the AFC East.

𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 @FTBeard7 Here's the Mac Jones injury... Didn't look good Here's the Mac Jones injury... Didn't look good 😔 https://t.co/pJZrF845Ax

When an injury happens, it opens up an opportunity for another player to come in. This time, that player was experienced backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, who has been with several teams throughout his career and is no stranger to the Patriots' way.

Journeyman backup quarterback Brian Hoyer next in line for the Patriots

New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders

The 36-year-old has been in the league since 2009 and has bounced around the NFL as a backup quarterback. Hoyer went undrafted in 2009 and spent his first three seasons with the New England Patriots before moving on to Arizona for a year and then Cleveland.

Jordan Moore @iJordanMoore Brian Hoyer just came into the game for Jacoby Brissett (knee) and threw a touchdown strike.



- Brady

- Brissett

- Garoppolo

- Hoyer



Some “system” New England has. Brian Hoyer just came into the game for Jacoby Brissett (knee) and threw a touchdown strike. - Brady- Brissett- Garoppolo - HoyerSome “system” New England has. https://t.co/kt7gpspoFA

The 36-year-old spent two years with the Browns and had a decent record of 10-6 through those two seasons before he was on the move yet again. Over the next two years, Hoyer found himself with the Texans and then the Bears as a backup before returning to New England in 2018.

Again, he spent just one season with the AFC team before becoming a backup with the Colts in 2019. The quarterback seemed to end up back where it began as he has been with the Patriots again for the last two seasons.

NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage @NBCSPatriots



breaks down how Brian Hoyer can be calming presence for the Patriots if Mac Jones has to miss time THE BREAKDOWN, presented by John's Sewer and Drain Cleaning: Can the Patriots survive without Mac Jones? @Teddyjradio breaks down how Brian Hoyer can be calming presence for the Patriots if Mac Jones has to miss time THE BREAKDOWN, presented by John's Sewer and Drain Cleaning: Can the Patriots survive without Mac Jones?@Teddyjradio breaks down how Brian Hoyer can be calming presence for the Patriots if Mac Jones has to miss time 🏈 https://t.co/ZWwskpshN7

Now, he gets his chance to fill in for Mac Jones. We do not know how long the second-year quarterback will be out for with his ankle sprain, but the general consensus will be at least two to four weeks.

That is more than enough time for Hoyer to put his stamp on this team. Bill Belichick will be hoping that the 36-year-old veteran can keep the team afloat and in playoff contention until Jones returns.

So far in his career, the 36-year-old has 16 career wins, 53 touchdown passes, and 35 interceptions from his 75 games (39 as a starter). He is more than capable of leading the Patriots in Jones' absence.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far