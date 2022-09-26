Mac Jones injury update: Patriots fear ligament or tendon damage to QB’s ankle

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a painful ankle injury during the Week 3 encounter against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football. He injured himself in the process of throwing to Marcus Peters. Jones had to be carried off the field by teammates and staff after he started limping during the Patriots’ final offensive play with 1:55 remaining. The Ravens registered a comfortable 36-27 win against the Patriots to go 2-1 up.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport claimed that the X-rays on Jones' left ankle came negative. The Patriots, meanwhile, are expected to share the final details on Wednesday's injury report. Fans were worried about Jones getting massive hits, which could lead to potentially career-threatening injuries.

Mac Jones injury update: What is the latest on Patriots QB's ankle injury?

As per The Athletic's Jeff Howe, the second-year quarterback will undergo an MRI on Monday. NFL Network's Mike Giardi stated that Bill Belichick and other staff are fearful that Jones' initial X-rays won't reveal the severity of the injury.

“Per team sources, the concern/fear is that Mac Jones suffered tendon and/or ligament damage,” Giardi tweeted. “X-rays wouldn’t show that. More pictures to be taken. Stay tuned.”

Jones did not speak to the media after limping his way to the locker room mid-game. He is slated to face reporters on Monday. Jones was 22-of-32 for 321 yards and three interceptions on Sunday. The 24-year-old quarterback also dealt with back spasms in the Patriots’ season opener against the Miami Dolphins.

The question everyone has asked so far is: How long will Mac Jones be out for?

As per Cleveland Clinic, it might take 6 to 8 weeks to recover from a high ankle sprain. Lower ankle sprains take less time to heal.

The extent of the injury is unknown, but there is a good chance that he may miss 2-3 weeks, including New England's next game against the in-form Green Bay Packers. The Patriots will turn their attention to either Brian Hoyer or rookie Bailey Zappe for the upcoming games.

