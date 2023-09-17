Who are the Patriots-Dolphins football game announcers for today on NBC? All you need to know about NFL Week 2 game's coverage team

The New England Patriots will host the Miami Dolphins at the Gillette Stadium in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly-anticipated clash is set to commence at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be in the booth for the Patriots-Dolphins game, which will be broadcast live on NBC. Melissa Stark will report on the contest from the sidelines.

Tirico will serve as the play-by-play announcer, and Collinsworth will provide color commentary for the Sunday Night Football contest.

Patriots vs. Dolphins injury report

New England Patriots QB Mac Jones will start in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season.

The New England Patriots have listed Trent Brown (concussion), Jonathan Jones (ankle), Mike Onwenu (ankle), DeVante Parker (knee), Sidy Sow (concussion) and Cole Strange (knee) as questionable for Week 2.

The hosts suffered a defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1. However, Mac Jones and co. will be eager to put up their first win on the board later on Sunday.

Meanwhile, The Miami Dolphins have listed Terron Armstead (knee), Jaelan Phillips (back), Elijah Campbell (knee), and Julian Hill (ankle) as questionable for Week 2.

The visitors enter this game following a victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1. Tua Tagovailoa is expected to start at quarterback for the Dolphins against the Patriots this weekend.

NFL Week 2: How to watch Patriots vs. Dolphins?

The New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins game will be telecast live on NBC. Kickoff is scheduled at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 17.

