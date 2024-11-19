Who is Phil Savage? Meet Jets interim GM after Joe Douglas' exit

After a six-year tenure with the New York Jets, owner Woody Johnson dismissed Joe Douglas as the team's general manager. Johnson issued a statement confirming the news and named Phil Savage the interim GM.

“Today, I informed Joe Douglas he will no longer serve as the General Manager of the New York Jets,” Johnson said. “I want to thank Joe for his commitment to the Jets over the last six years and wish him and his family the best moving forward.

“Phil Savage will be the Interim General Manager for the remainder of the season. We will begin the process to identify a new General Manager immediately.”

Phil Savage, a 59-year-old long-time NFL executive, has been with the franchise since 2019, serving as a senior football advisor. He had prior experience as the Cleveland Browns' senior vice president and general manager from 2005 through 2008. He also held the position of Reese's Senior Bowl executive director from 2012 through 2018.

Savage has over 25 years of experience in NFL front offices, but his most recent stint as a general manager wasn't the best.

Browns fans might remember him as the man who traded picks in the 2007 NFL Draft to take quarterback Brady Quinn. However, he was also responsible for taking legend Joe Thomas in the first round of that draft. But Quinn and Thomas had completely opposite experiences in Cleveland, with the quarterback posting a 4-10 record during his short-lived tenure there.

The Browns started the 2008 season 0-8, which formed part of a very long stretch during which the team saw little to no success.

The Jets' situation as Phil Savage takes over as GM

At this point, it doesn't seem likely Phil Savage can extend his stay as the team's general manager beyond this season. The trade deadline struck, and the team is unlikely to add a head coach until the offseason or make high-profile signings.

The Jets have struggled to get things going this campaign and it seems like they will miss the postseason despite having Aaron Rodgers available for every game. This situation will be complex for Phil Savage and whoever finds his way to MetLife Stadium after him.

After dropping to 2-8 and boasting a 30-64 record under Joe Douglas' management, New York is now trying to find its way to the top of the NFL again.

