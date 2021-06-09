Who is Phil Taylor? Cleveland Browns drafted the former DT instead of Julio Jones in 2011

The Cleveland Browns selected Phil Taylor with the 21st overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. Taylor played his college football career at Baylor. After making his way to the NFL, he started all 16 games for the Cleveland Browns during his rookie season and registered four sacks. He also earned a spot on the 2011 NFL All-Rookie Team.
Phil Taylor played four seasons with the Cleveland Browns before being cut in August 2015. He then signed with the Denver Broncos in 2016, but was placed on injured reserve in August and was later released. The Washington Football Team later signed Taylor to a one-year contract in April 2018. Taylor remained with Washington before being released before the season started in September.
The Cleveland Browns made an interesting decision when they drafted Phil Taylor in 2011. Cleveland had the sixth overall pick in the 2011 draft but traded down to the 26th overall pick with the Falcons. The Browns then made another trade with the Kansas City Chiefs to move up to the 21st overall pick to select Phil Taylor.
Did the Browns make a massive mistake when they traded back in the 2011 NFL Draft?
Cleveland Browns selected Phil Taylor over Julio Jones in 2011
The Cleveland Browns entered the 2011 NFL Draft with the sixth overall pick and had the opportunity to select Alabama wide receiver Julio Jones. However, Atlanta offered the Browns a deal that they couldn't resist at the time. Little did the Browns know that Julio Jones would turn into one of the elite wide receivers in the NFL. Let's take a look at the Browns-Falcons trade during the 2011 NFL Draft.
Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons 2011 NFL Draft trade details
Atlanta Falcons receive
- 2011 sixth overall pick
Cleveland Browns receive
- 27th overall pick in 2011 draft
- 59th overall pick in 2011 draft
- 124th overall pick in 2011 draft
- 2012 first-round and fourth-round pick
The Cleveland Browns received five draft picks for the sixth overall pick but somehow still lost the trade. The Browns drafted the three players with the three 2011 picks they received from Atlanta.
- Traded up from 27th to 21st and selected Phil Taylor
- Cleveland drafted wide receiver Greg Little with the 59th overall pick
- The Browns drafted running back Owen Marecic with the 124th overall pick
The Atlanta Falcons drafted Julio Jones with the sixth overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft. The rest, as they say, is history. Julio Jones has since made it to seven Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams. Jones also made the Hall of Fame All-2010s Team.
Phil Taylor made the 2011 All-Rookie Team and only played four seasons with the Browns. Taylor's solitary successful season did not quite scratch the surface of Julio Jones' glittering success. Not even five picks over two drafts could compensate for missing out on a man of Jones' talents.