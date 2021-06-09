Who is Phil Taylor? Cleveland Browns drafted the former DT instead of Julio Jones in 2011

The Cleveland Browns selected Phil Taylor with the 21st overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. Taylor played his college football career at Baylor. After making his way to the NFL, he started all 16 games for the Cleveland Browns during his rookie season and registered four sacks. He also earned a spot on the 2011 NFL All-Rookie Team.

Phil Taylor played four seasons with the Cleveland Browns before being cut in August 2015. He then signed with the Denver Broncos in 2016, but was placed on injured reserve in August and was later released. The Washington Football Team later signed Taylor to a one-year contract in April 2018. Taylor remained with Washington before being released before the season started in September.

The Cleveland Browns made an interesting decision when they drafted Phil Taylor in 2011. Cleveland had the sixth overall pick in the 2011 draft but traded down to the 26th overall pick with the Falcons. The Browns then made another trade with the Kansas City Chiefs to move up to the 21st overall pick to select Phil Taylor.

The 2011 NFL Draft class should be a documentary one day. 7 of the top 11 picks will be Hall of Famers.

Cam Newton (1)

Von Miller (2)

AJ Green (4)

Patrick Peterson (5)

Julio Jones (6)

Tyron Smith (9)

JJ Watt (11) — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) May 18, 2018

Did the Browns make a massive mistake when they traded back in the 2011 NFL Draft?

Cleveland Browns selected Phil Taylor over Julio Jones in 2011

2011 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2011 NFL Draft with the sixth overall pick and had the opportunity to select Alabama wide receiver Julio Jones. However, Atlanta offered the Browns a deal that they couldn't resist at the time. Little did the Browns know that Julio Jones would turn into one of the elite wide receivers in the NFL. Let's take a look at the Browns-Falcons trade during the 2011 NFL Draft.

Julio Jones will leave Atlanta after 10 seasons.



848 receptions (1st franchise history)

12,896 yards (1st franchise history)

60 TDs (2nd franchise history)

7x Pro Bowler

5x All-Pro

2x Receiving yards leader



Atlanta gave up so much to get him in 2011. It was well worth it. pic.twitter.com/iW7uEQagwo — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) June 6, 2021

Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons 2011 NFL Draft trade details

Atlanta Falcons receive

2011 sixth overall pick

Cleveland Browns receive

27th overall pick in 2011 draft

59th overall pick in 2011 draft

124th overall pick in 2011 draft

2012 first-round and fourth-round pick

The Cleveland Browns received five draft picks for the sixth overall pick but somehow still lost the trade. The Browns drafted the three players with the three 2011 picks they received from Atlanta.

Traded up from 27th to 21st and selected Phil Taylor

Cleveland drafted wide receiver Greg Little with the 59th overall pick

The Browns drafted running back Owen Marecic with the 124th overall pick

The Atlanta Falcons drafted Julio Jones with the sixth overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft. The rest, as they say, is history. Julio Jones has since made it to seven Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams. Jones also made the Hall of Fame All-2010s Team.

Phil Taylor made the 2011 All-Rookie Team and only played four seasons with the Browns. Taylor's solitary successful season did not quite scratch the surface of Julio Jones' glittering success. Not even five picks over two drafts could compensate for missing out on a man of Jones' talents.

