Who is PJ Walker’s wife Ashlei? Browns QB’s personal life explored

Cleveland Browns quarterback PJ Walker will have the spotlight on him this weekend. The signal-caller is set to start in the Week 8 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 29, following Deshaun Watson's shoulder injury.

Since Walker has now become the talk of the town among the Cleveland faithful, fans have been curious to learn more about his personal life, especially his wife, Ashlei.

As per reports, Ashlei works as a science teacher. She reportedly attended Temple University in Philadelphia, where she first met her future husband, PJ.

The two quickly hit it off and began dating in June 2013. Ashlei prefers to keep her life away from the eyes of the media, but she has been a supportive partner towards PJ and always believed in his football career.

The couple got engaged in June 2021 and tied the knot on March 25, 2023, in a special ceremony in Jamaica.

On Oct. 5, 2023, Ashlei and PJ took to Instagram to announce that they are growing their family, with a baby on the way.

PJ Walker net worth: How much is the Cleveland Browns QB worth in 2023?

Cleveland Browns QB PJ Walker

As per reports, PJ Walker is worth an estimated $5 million in 2023. He has made a small fortune through his football career.

Walker was signed by the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in March 2017. However, he was retained on the team's training roster for three years before being released in 2019.

In 2020, Walker played one season with the XFL's Houston Roughnecks. The quarterback led the league in throwing yards and touchdowns until the COVID-19 pandemic forced the league to close down.

Walker then spent three seasons with the Carolina Panthers from 2020 to 2022. He threw for 1,461 yards, five touchdowns and 11 interceptions for them in 15 games.

In 2023, Walker joined the Chicago Bears' practice squad before signing for the Cleveland Browns prior to the start of the regular season.