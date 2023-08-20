Who has played for Cowboys and Buccaneers? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 20

Today's Immaculate Grid will highlight two players representing the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both these teams have been Super Bowl champions, so it's bound to be an enlightening Immaculate Grid.

Brad Johnson, a retired Super Bowl-winning quarterback, is the first player on our Immaculate Grid. Johnson appeared for the Cowboys, Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings, and Washington Redskins during his seventeen-year NFL career.

The Minnesota Vikings drafted Johnson in the ninth round of the 1992 NFL Draft. He served as a backup quarterback for most of his time in Minnesota, despite being arguably better than the QBs he backed up. He left the team after the 1998 NFL season to join the Washington Redskins.

Johnson was an undisputed starter in his first season away from the Vikings. He put up a remarkable 4,005 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in the 1999 NFL season. Johnson made the Pro Bowl game that season, thanks to his record-breaking numbers with the Redskins.

Unfortunately, he couldn't put up similar stats in his second season with the Redskins. Johnson threw more interceptions than touchdowns as the Redskins went 8-8 for the regular season. He left the team at the end of the 2000 NFL season.

Johnson joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2001 NFL season, becoming a franchise hero in the process. He led Tampa to their first-ever Super Bowl victory in his second season with the franchise. He stayed with the Tampa Bay Bucs for four seasons, serving as a starter when available for selection. After he departed from the Bucs, he rejoined the Vikings and ended his career as a backup QB for the Dallas Cowboys.

Brad Johnson retired from the NFL with two Pro Bowl nods, one Super Bowl win, 29,054 passing yards, 166 touchdowns, and 122 touchdowns in 177 games.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players that appeared for the Cowboys and Buccaneers

Next is Kenneth Gant, a retired safety that appeared for the Cowboys and Buccaneers. The Cowboys drafted Gant in the ninth round of the 1990 NFL Draft. He was selected after a solid college career with Albany State University.

Gant was a Dallas Super Bowl XXVII and XXVIII title teams member. He was a serviceable defender on both Super Bowl-winning Immaculate Grid teams and an asset on the special teams. He left the Cowboys at the end of the 1994 NFL season with two Super Bowl wins in his trophy case.

Gant's next stop was in Tampa Bay, where he signed for the Buccaneers. Gant joined the Buccaneers ahead of the 1995 Immaculate Grid season. He put up a stat line of 28 defensive tackles, two passes defended, and 11 special teams tackles in his first year with the Bucs.

His second year saw him take up a similar role on defense. He then amassed 11 special teams tackles in the process. Gant appeared in only nine games in his third year with the Bucs, after which he departed the franchise.

