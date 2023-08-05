Who played for Jets and Rams? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 5 

The NFL Immaculate Grid is a puzzle that challenges your knowledge of prominent players and their links with various teams in the league. In today's edition, we'll focus on athletes who had the unique experience of playing for both the New York Jets and the Los Angeles Rams.

One notable figure that perfectly fits this NFL Immaculate Grid is Joe Namath, a skilled player who had the rare opportunity to showcase his talent for both teams.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 5

In 1965, Namath found himself at the center of a historic tug-of-war between the American Football League (AFL) and the National Football League (NFL). He was an exceptional talent, and both leagues vied for his services in the first round of their respective drafts.

Ultimately, he chose the AFL's New York Jets, signing an unprecedented three-year contract worth over $400,000.

Throughout his illustrious 13-season career in the NFL, he remained fiercely loyal to the Jets, where he spent the first 12 years of his playing days. He proved his mettle as a quarterback, starting in an impressive 125 out of 136 games and achieving a respectable record of 60 wins, 61 losses, and 4 ties.

During his tenure with the Jets, he threw for a staggering 27,057 yards and completed 1,836 passes out of 3,655 attempts. He scored 170 touchdowns but also threw 215 interceptions.

In 1967, he made history by becoming the first quarterback to surpass 4,000 passing yards in a single season. The following year, he had a standout season, earning the prestigious AFL Player of the Year award and unanimous All-Pro selection.

His crowning achievement came in Super Bowl III, where he earned MVP honors, leading the Jets to a stunning victory over the Baltimore Colts.

In his final season in the NFL, he took on a new challenge with the Los Angeles Rams after being traded from the Jets in 1977. However, the season didn't unfold as he had hoped, and he was eventually benched in favor of Pat Haden, leading to his retirement at the end of that season.

NFL Immaculate Grid’s August 5 solutions

With the inclusion of Joe Namath, one part of the Immaculate Grid has already been solved. Without further ado, here are the complete answers to the NFL Immaculate Grid for August 5.

NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 5

New York Jets and Los Angeles Rams - Joe Namath New York Jets and New York Giants - Brandon Marshall New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens - Bart Scott Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams - Austin Blythe Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants - Ray-Ray Armstrong Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens - Earl Thomas Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams - Taje Allen Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants - Kawika Mitchell Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens - Jeremy Maclin