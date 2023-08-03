Who played for Lions and Raiders? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 3

As a fresh day dawns, the NFL Immaculate Grid returns to challenge your familiarity with celebrated players and their team associations. This captivating puzzle pushes your expertise about athletes who’ve showcased their skills across multiple teams within the league.

Today’s puzzle sheds light on players who had the uncommon chance to don both the Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders jerseys. A key figure that perfectly fits this puzzle is Ameer Abdullah.

Are you ready to embrace the challenge and unveil the identities of all nine players featured in the captivating NFL Immaculate Grid for August 3rd? Don’t fret if you can’t; we’ll gladly reveal the answers below. Until then, we will learn more about RB Ameer Abdullah.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 3

RB Ameer Abdullah is currently a member of the Las Vegas Raiders and has had a successful NFL career spanning eight seasons. He began his professional football journey in 2015 when he was drafted as the 54th overall pick in the second round by the Detroit Lions in the 2015 NFL draft.

During his time with the Lions, he played three full seasons but was waived in the middle of his fourth season in 2018. In his tenure with the Lions, he started 22 out of 35 games, rushing for 1251 yards and scoring six touchdowns.

Shortly after being waived, he was claimed by the Minnesota Vikings, where he played for four seasons until 2021. Unfortunately, in October 2021, he was released by the Vikings. He then joined the Carolina Panthers to finish the season.

Last season, he signed a one-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, which has also been extended for the current season. He has started in 23 out of 108 games throughout his career, rushing for 1594 yards in 413 attempts and scoring six touchdowns.

NFL Immaculate Grid August 3: Solutions

With the inclusion of one notable name, Ameer Abdullah, one part of the NFL Immaculate Grid has already been solved. Without further ado, here are the complete answers to the NFL Immaculate Grid for August 3.

Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders - RB Ameer Abdullah Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals - Former QB Gus Frerotte Named First Team AP All-Pro from Detroit Lions - Former RB Barry Sanders Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders - WR Keelan Cole Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals - Former TE Tyler Eifert Named First Team AP All-Pro from Jacksonville Jaguars - DE Calais Campbell Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders - C Rodney Hudson Arizona Cardinals and Cincinnati Bengals - Former QB Carson Palmer Named First Team AP All-Pro from Arizona Cardinals - S Budda Baker