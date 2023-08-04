Who played for Packers and Steelers? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 4

In today's edition of the Immaculate Grid, we will highlight players that appeared for the Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Packers and Steelers are rebuilding teams, but they were once Super Bowl favorites.

A few players have worn the colors of both franchises and in this piece, we will look at two of them in-depth. So, let's look at today's Immaculate Gridiron stars.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL Immaculate Grid: Players that appeared for the Packers and Steelers

The first Immaculate Grid star on our list today is John Kuhn, a two-time Super Bowl champ and multiple-time Pro Bowl fullback. The Steelers signed John Kuhn as an undrafted free agent following the 2005 Draft, and he turned out to be a steal from that Draft class.

Kuhn won a Super Bowl ring in his first season in the NFL with the Steelers, and he repeated that feat with the Green Bay Packers a couple of years later. As a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kuhn was just a bit part player on their Super Bowl-winning team and never was a regular on the franchise. Hence, it wasn't a shocker when he left the side as a free agent in 2007 to join the Green Bay Packers.

Kuhn played his best football with the Packers, acting as a key special teams member and a blocking fullback. He earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2014 and second-team All-Pro honors in 2011 and made the Pro Bowl thrice. He retired from the NFL as a Green Bay Packer on March 6, 2019.

The other player on our Immaculate Grid is Najeh Davenport, a former running back that appeared for the Packers and the Steelers.

The Packers selected Davenport with the 135th overall pick of the 2002 NFL Draft, fresh off his college stint in Miami. Davenport had a decent time with the franchise, but his injury issues never let him fulfill his undoubted potential. He stayed with the Packers for four seasons before being released at the end of the 2005 NFL season.

Davenport subsequently joined the Steelers, alternating between the RB1 and RB2 slots. He wasn't half bad with the Steelers, but injuries robbed him of having a stellar NFL career. He was eventually released by the Steelers in 2008 and ended the season as a member of the Indianapolis Colts. The 2008 NFL season was his last as a professional, and he retired at the end of the year.

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator