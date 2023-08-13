Who has played for Panthers and Titans? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 13

In the latest edition of the NFL Immaculate Grid, your knowledge of renowned players and the teams face a true test.

In the latest release, the attention centers on athletes who played for both the Carolina Panthers and the Tennessee Titans.

A standout for this edition of the NFL Immaculate Grid is Will Witherspoon.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 13

The Carolina Panthers drafted Witherspoon at 73rd overall during the 2002 NFL draft. Witherspoon showcased his prowess over four seasons with the Panthers from 2002 to 2005.

As a key figure in the Panthers lineup, he notched 354 tackles, 8.0 sacks, defended 38 passes, and executed two forced fumbles while starting 55 out of 62 games. His skills didn't go unnoticed, leading to a noteworthy six-year, $33 million contract with the St. Louis Rams in 2006.

His tenure with the Rams spanned four seasons, marked by notable performances on the field. However, a trade in October 2009 saw him donning the Philadelphia Eagles jersey in exchange for Brandon Gibson and a 2010 fifth-round pick. Witherspoon's journey continued with the Eagles for a single season.

As the 2009 NFL season concluded, Witherspoon found himself in a new chapter of his career. In March 2010, he inked a compelling three-year, $11 million deal with the Tennessee Titans. In a Titans uniform, he started in 35 out of 46 games, contributing significantly with 6.0 sacks, 196 tackles, 12 QB Hits, and 13 passes defended.

2013 saw Witherspoon's return to the St. Louis Rams, signing a one-year, $940k contract. This final stint with the Rams marked the closure of his NFL journey.

NFL Immaculate Grid August 13 solutions

With the inclusion of Will Witherspoon, one part of the Immaculate Grid has already been solved. Without further ado, here are the complete answers to the NFL Immaculate Grid for August 13.

NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 13

Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills - Dean Marlowe Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans - Will Witherspoon Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens - Steve Smith Sr. Washington Commanders and Buffalo Bills - Josh Norman Washington Commanders and Tennessee Titans - Albert Haynesworth Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens - Deion Sanders Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills - Brad Smith Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans - Jevon Kearse Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens - Torrey Smith