Who played for Patriots and Chargers? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 6

On today's edition of the Immaculate Grid, we will look at players who appeared for two franchises with contrasting legacies. On the one hand, are serial Super Bowl champions the New England Patriots, and on the other, the Los Angeles Chargers.

First is Scott Chandler, a tight end that played for the Patriots, Chargers, and other NFL franchises. Chandler was a solid tight end for the Iowa Hawkeyes from 2004-2006, and his efforts earned him a fourth-round selection by the San Diego Chargers in the 2007 Draft.

Chandler played in only one game as a rookie and didn't impact the stat sheet. The following year he got hurt pretty early and was eventually waived by the Chargers on April 27, 2009.

Chandler then bounced around the league, appearing on the practice squads of the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys before earning a full-time role with the Buffalo Bills in 2010. Chandler was consistent with the Bills and hardly missed a game in his four-season stint.

He was released by the Bills on March 11, 2015, and signed a contract with the New England Patriots two days later. Chandler served as a backup for Rob Gronkowski in the 2015 NFL season; he appeared in fifteen regular season games and retired at the end of the season due to an unfortunate knee injury.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players that appeared for the Patriots and Chargers

Next for our Immaculate Grid is the legendary quarterback Doug Flutie. Flutie thrived at the college level in the NFL, CFL, and the USFL. He spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots.

He then took a break from the National Football League to become a legend in the Canadian Football League, being named the league's MVP for six consecutive seasons.

Flutie returned to the NFL in 1998, making the Pro Bowl as QB1 for the Buffalo Bills and winning the Comeback Player of the Year award. His final starting quarterback role was with the San Diego Chargers in 2001, and he spent his last NFL season as a backup for the Patriots. After his second spell with the Patriots in 2005, he retired from the NFL.