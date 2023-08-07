Today's NFL Immaculate Grid is back to test your knowledge of prominent athletes and their teams. This intriguing challenge tests your knowledge of players who have displayed their talents for various league teams.

The answer to today's conundrum reveals which players got the opportunity to wear uniforms for both the Cleveland Browns and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Karl Joseph, a safety in the NFL, is not currently affiliated with a team. Joseph was selected by the Raiders with the 14th overall choice in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft after playing college football for West Virginia. He also had experience playing for the Cleveland Browns.

Karl Joseph immediately established himself as a key player in the Raiders' defense, displaying his aggressive demeanor, superior ball-winning abilities, and tactical savvy. He played in 49 contests with 41 starts, had 236 total tackles with the Raiders, four interceptions, and 15 passes defended.

Joseph played for the Oakland Raiders for his first four seasons before spending the 2020 season with the Cleveland Browns. In 2021, he returned to play for the Raiders but was not selected for the squad.

The Pittsburgh Steelers had already expressed interest in him, so when they had the chance to sign him to their practice squad, they seized the chance.

Joseph is presently a free agent after having difficulty with injuries during his brief stay in Pittsburgh.

He has made 305 total tackles, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 5 forced recoveries, 5 interceptions, and 20 pass deflections during his time in the NFL.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Carl Nassib has also played for the Raiders and Browns

Outside linebacker, Carl Nassib is currently available as a free agent. In the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft, the Browns selected Nassib, who has also played for the Raiders.

After playing for the Browns for two years, Nassib was released by the organization. The Buccaneers immediately signed him off waivers, and he successfully stayed there. He made 17 starts in two years with the Buccaneers, recording 12.5 sacks overall.

Before the 2020 season, Nassib signed with the Raiders and left the team in 2022.

Nassib made history in 2021 as he became the first active NFL player to come out as gay. He subsequently acknowledged that he "agonized" over that decision.