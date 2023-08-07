Who played for both Raiders and Titans? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 7 

Today's NFL Immaculate Grid features two squares for the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders. That means that those interested in completing the grid in its entirety will have to name players who were on both teams.

Fortunately, both of these teams have lengthy histories. There are plenty of players who crossed over the franchise lines.

Marcus Mariota is a good answer for this prompt. He was a longtime member of the Tennessee Titans before eventually moving over to the Las Vegas Raiders as a backup. He was only there briefly, but he qualifies for this prompt.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL Immaculate Grid August 7: Other Raiders and Titans players

Here are some other options for today's Immaculate Grid:

Kerry Collins

George Blanda

Ken Stabler

Dan Pastorini

Derek Hagan

Denico Autry

Vic Beasley

Marshall Newhouse

Curtis Riley

Jared Cook is another great answer. The tight end spent the 2009-2012 seasons with the Tennesee Titans and was with the Raiders in 2017 and 2018. Another pass-catcher, Randy Moss, is a good answer. The legendary receiver suited up for Las Vegas (then Oakland) in 2005 and 2006 and was a Titan in 2010.

Jared Cook played for both the Titans and Raiders

These answers will all qualify, but with varying rarity scores. For example, the Randy Moss answer is a fairly common answer, even if people forget that he played for the Titans.

Curtis Riley and Dan Pastorini might be less common answers, especially when players like Mariota and Cook are on the list. Those two will be among the most popular choices.

Be sure to check out Pro Football Reference. Their site has a massive database that can tell you every single player to ever suit up for both squads. This will dramatically improve your rarity score.