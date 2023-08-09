Who played for Saints and Panthers? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 9

In today's edition of the Immaculate Grid, we look at players who have appeared for the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers.

The Saints and Panthers are both decent NFL franchises with postseason aspirations. Both teams missed the playoffs in 2022 and will look to change that in the upcoming season.

We will showcase two players representing the Saints and Panthers in today's Immaculate Grid. So, without further ado, let's get going.

First is Wesley Walls, a tight end who played for the Saints, Panthers, and two other teams in his 14-year NFL career. Walls was a second-round pick in the 1989 Draft, and the San Francisco 49ers picked him. The Ole Miss alum represented the 49ers from 1989 until 1993, after which he entered free agency.

He signed for the New Orleans Saints in 1994, joining them as their starting tight end. He broke the team's record for receptions by a tight end in 1995 before joining the Carolina Panthers for the 1996 NFL season.

Walls joined the Panthers as a free agent in 1996 and made the NFL Pro Bowl game five times between 1996 and 2001, missing it during the 2000 season due to niggling injuries.

He represented the franchise until 2002, after which the Panthers released him. Walls signed for the Green Bay Packers and retired at the end of the 2003 season. Walls retired as a Super Bowl champion, a three-time second-team All-Pro selection and a five-time Pro Bowler.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other players who have appeared for the Saints and Panthers

Next is Eli Apple, one of the most enigmatic players in the modern NFL. Apple is a cornerback for the Miami Dolphins, but he has been around the league for some time. The New York Giants drafted Apple in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He has since represented the Giants, Saints, Panthers and Cincinnati Bengals.

Eli Apple is known for his trash-talking, which might have gotten him in trouble a few times. He famously pissed off the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, eventually being targeted on the game-winning drive.

That may be why he has been on five franchises since 2016. One thing's for sure; Apple will be covered significantly in the 2023 Immaculate Grid season.

