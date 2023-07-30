New Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey was an unfortunate casualty of training camp as he went down with a meniscus injury that requires surgery. He will be out for six to eight weeks.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins made a move to sign veteran corner Eli Apple from the Cincinnati Bengals as cover. Apple, who has had his troubles in the NFL, has often been targeted by opposing offenses.

When the news broke that Apple was heading to Miami, fans weren't exactly thrilled, with one fan calling him trash:

"Lol dude is trash."

Other NFL fans gave their two cents on the Apple news and the former Bengals corner doesn't come off looking too good. Here's what they said:

fat patty @theonlydyl_ @NFL_DovKleiman @TomPelissero He just made the team 5x worse. Liability at its finest.

Sho @_ItsSho @NFL_DovKleiman @TomPelissero Lmaoooooooo this about to be bad

49ers fan Steelers fan bleach fan @JohnCen42211356 @NFL_DovKleiman @TomPelissero He cost the bengals the superbowl win by getting mossed by cooper kupp

Chuck @chuck_jj2 @NFL_DovKleiman @TomPelissero Going from Ramsey to Apple is one HELLUVA drop off. Oh my

MattyD_24 @24_mattyd @NFL_DovKleiman @TomPelissero I can smell him getting cooked already lmao

While Ramsey will likely be back early in the season, Apple will need to get reps in at training camp so he is up to speed on the defensive scheme being run. A lot of people are already counting Apple out as a Ramsey replacement, but in truth, he is simply a cover until Jalen Ramsey returns from his injury.

Jalen Ramsey seen as Super Bowl-type move from Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Introduce Cornerback Jalen Ramsey

The Dolphins were a playoff team last season despite Tua Tagovailoa's concussion issues. A 9-8 record saw the Dolphins play the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs and they were unlucky not to win, losing 34-31.

The offense ranked 11th in the league for points scored, but the defense was ranked 24th for points allowed per game (23.5).

Now, with the addition of Jalen Ramsey to solidify the secondary, many see it as a move that signals the Dolphins' Super Bowl aspirations.

With an offense that is brimming with talent in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle along with running backs Myles Gaskin and Raheem Mostert, Miami has the weaponry to put up points at will.

Defensively with Jalen Ramsey, Miami will surely be a better version of itself than last season, but his injury does set him back a bit.

Depending on how his recovery goes, he might only miss a couple of games, but there is no doubt that with a fully fit Ramsey, the Dolphins are an AFC and Super Bowl contender.