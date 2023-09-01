Who played for the Seahawks the longest? Exploring top 5 list of Seattle's longest-tenured players

Defensive lineman Joe Nash is the longest-tenured player in the history of the Seattle Seahawks. The Seattle icon spent his entire 15-year career with the franchise. Joe Nash was an undrafted free agent coming into the NFL but was promptly signed by Seattle after the 1982 Draft.

Nash started his NFL career as a nose tackle, a position he played for his first seven seasons before being converted to a defensive tackle. His versatility was vital to Seattle's defense, and he played in a Seahawks-record 218 career games over 15 seasons.

Top 5 Seattle Seahawks' longest-tenured players

The Seattle Seahawks have a long list of franchise legends, and we will highlight the longest-tenured of these legends. Here's a top-five list of the Seattle players with the most appearances in franchise history.

5. Jacob Green, Defensive End

Jacob Green is a retired defensive end who appeared for Seattle from 1980 to 1991. The College Football Hall of Famer was drafted 10th overall in 1980 by Seattle and spent all but one season with the franchise.

Green had 97.5 career sacks with Seattle, earned a second-team All-Pro nod in 1984, two Pro Bowl selections, and is an inductee in the Seattle Ring of Honor. He played in 178 regular season games for Seattle.

4. Walter Jones, Offensive Tackle

Walter Jones is a Hall of Fame tackle featured for Seattle for 13 seasons. A one-club player, Jones was drafted by the Seahawks as the sixth overall pick of the 1997 NFL Draft.

Jones was a seven-time All-Pro selection, nine-time Pro Bowler, NFL 2000s All-Decade Team member, and NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team member. He is a true Seattle Seahawks legend, with his number 71 jersey retired by the franchise. He is also a Seattle Ring of Honor member and holds a special place in Seattle lore. Jones made 180 regular season appearances for the Seahawks.

3. Steve Largent, Wide Receiver

Steve Largent is a retired wide receiver and one of NFL history's most iconic pass catchers. Largent was drafted by the Houston Oilers in round four of the 1976 Draft but spent his entire NFL playing career with Seattle.

Largent was cut by the Oilers ahead of the 1976 NFL Draft and was promptly snapped up by Seattle. He went on to earn five All-Pro nods, seven Pro Bowl selections, two NFL receiving yards leader awards, and a spot on the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. He played 200 regular-season games for Seattle and was elected into the 1995 Professional Football Hall of Fame.

2. Mack Strong, Fullback

Mark Strong is a retired fullback who spent his 14-year NFL career with Seattle. He was an undrafted free agent coming into the league after going undrafted in 1993. Seattle signed him soon after the Draft; the rest is history.

Mark Strong had a long and distinguished career. He earned first-team All-Pro nods in 2005, two Pro Bowl selections, and a Seattle 35th Anniversary team spot. He made 201 regular-season appearances for the Seahawks.

1. Joe Nash, Defensive Lineman

Joe Nash is one of the greatest Seattle players and the franchise's longest-tenured player. Nash appeared in 218 career games over 15 seasons. He earned an All-Pro nod in 1984 and was invited to the Pro Bowl that same year.