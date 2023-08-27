Who has played for Steelers and Bears? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 27

In the newest version of the NFL Immaculate Grid, we’re focusing on a special player who proudly wore jerseys for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears.

Mitchell Trubisky is a quarterback who has played for both teams, spending four years with the Bears and one with the Steelers.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 27

Mitchell Trubisky has marked his presence in the NFL for six seasons across three teams: the Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, and Pittsburgh Steelers. As he embarks on his seventh NFL season, he continues to don the jersey of the Steelers, serving as the backup quarterback to Kenny Pickett.

Trubisky’s NFL journey commenced when he was drafted second overall by the Bears in the 2017 draft. His entry into the league accompanied a notable 4-year, $29.03 million contract agreement.

During his tenure with the Bears, which spanned four seasons, Trubisky was the team’s starting quarterback. He was involved in 12 games in his rookie year, culminating in a 4-8 record. Across these contests, he demonstrated his skills by throwing for 2193 yards, completing 196 passes out of 330 attempts, and securing seven touchdowns.

However, the 2018 season marked a significant upturn for Trubisky, as he led the Bears to an impressive 11-3 record. This successful run saw him amass over 3000 yards, delivering 24 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. His remarkable performance garnered him a coveted spot in the Pro Bowl that year.

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears

Despite his efforts, Trubisky’s playoff journeys with the Bears encountered hurdles. In 2018, the team’s postseason aspirations were dashed by a narrow 15-16 loss to the Eagles in the Wild Card Round. The year 2020 presented a similar scenario, with the New Orleans Saints emerging victorious with a score of 21-9.

After his inability to steer his team towards championship glory, the Bears chose not to exercise a $24.837 million option for his services in 2021. Trubisky signed a 1-year, $2.5 million contract with the Buffalo Bills.

In his capacity as backup quarterback to Josh Allen, Trubisky’s role with the Bills saw him participate in a limited six games. The year 2022 saw him securing a 2-year, $14.2 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. During the preceding season, Trubisky started in five out of seven games, amassing 1252 passing yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions.

In a recent development in May 2023, Trubisky solidified his association with the Pittsburgh Steelers by inking a 2-year, $11.25 million contract extension.

