Who played for Texans and Bills? July 31 NFL Immaculate Grid answers

The NFL Immaculate Grid treats fans to daily excitement by testing their knowledge of famous players and their teams.

Today's puzzle centers on players who had the rare opportunity to play for both the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills.

One standout player who achieved this feat is Jerry Hughes. Hughes had an impressive nine-season tenure with the Buffalo Bills, spanning from 2013 to 2021. He started his NFL journey when he was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the first round of the 2010 draft, going 31st overall. At that time, he inked a five-year contract worth $12 million with the Colts.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL Immaculate Grid for July 31st

During his three seasons with the Colts, Hughes saw limited starting opportunities, featuring in only 7 out of 40 games. Despite this, he managed to record 5 sacks, 62 tackles, and 12 QB Hits.

In 2013, his career took a turn when he was traded to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for Kelvin Sheppard. This move marked the beginning of his highly productive stint with the Bills.

After joining the team, he signed a substantial five-year contract extension worth $45 million in 2015, showcasing the team's belief in his abilities. Later, in 2019, he inked another two-year extension with the Bills, worth $23 million.

Throughout his time with the Buffalo Bills, Hughes established himself as a key player on the team, starting in an impressive 127 out of 144 games. He left a significant impact on the defensive end, registering 53 sacks, 350 tackles, 117 QB Hits, 16 forced fumbles, and 19 passes defended.

In 2022, Hughes made a move to the Houston Texans, signing a two-year contract worth $10 million. In his first season with the Texans, he started in all 16 games and managed to tally 35 tackles, 9 sacks, and 10 QB Hits.

You might also like - Sony Michel's net worth: How much is 2x Super Bowl champion worth in 2023?

NFL Immaculate Grid July 31: Solutions

With the inclusion of one notable name, Jerry Hughes, one part of the NFL Immaculate Grid has already been solved. Without further ado, here are the complete answers to the NFL Immaculate Grid for July 31.

NFL Immaculate Grid answers for July 31st

Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills - Ryan Fitzpatrick Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams - Robert Woods 3000+ yards passing season for Tennessee Titans - Ryan Tannehill Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills - Tyrod Taylor Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams - Troy Reeder 3000+ yards passing season for Los Angeles Chargers - Philip Rivers Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills - Jerry Hughes Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams - Case Keenum 3000+ yards passing season for Houston Texans - Davis Mills