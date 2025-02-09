Who are the players representing the tri-state area in Super Bowl? Exploring New Jersey natives

Super Bowl 59 will feature some of the best players in the National Football League, and the tri-state area will be well represented in the biggest one-off game in American sports. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have players from New Jersey who'll likely play a part in the big game.

Let's look at a handful of players hailing from NJ ahead of the showdown.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who are the players representing the tri-state area in Super Bowl 59?

#1. Isiah Pacheco, Running Back - Kansas City Chiefs

Isiah Pacheco is the RB1 for the Chiefs and a two-time Super Bowl champion. Pacheco is from Vineland, New Jersey, and he'll be tasked with racking up rushing yards against the Eagles at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Pacheco has excelled since the Chiefs selected him in round seven of the 2022 draft. He'll aim for an impressive third Super Bowl win in just three years as a professional football player.

#2. Kenny Pickett, Quarterback - Philadelphia Eagles

Kenny Pickett has endured the highs and lows of being a quarterback in the NFL. The Oakhurst, New Jersey-born quarterback spent two seasons as a starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he never looked like the team's long-term solution at the position.

He joined the Philadelphia Eagles before the 2024 season to be the backup to perennial Pro Bowler Jalen Hurts. Pickett has been decent in the role and is now a win away from becoming a Super Bowl champion.

#3. Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Linebacker - Philadelphia Eagles

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. grew up in Hainesport Township. He is a linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles and is set to play in the Super Bowl as a rookie. Trotter has played in every regular-season game, albeit from the bench.

The father of St. Joseph's Prep high school product is Philadelphia Eagles royalty. His dad, Jeremiah Trotter, was a major part of the Eagles' defense in his eight-year spell there.

#4. C.J. Hanson, Offensive Lineman - Kansas City Chiefs

C.J. Hanson hails from Wyckoff, New Jersey. Just like Jeremiah Trotter, he'll play in the Super Bowl as a rookie on one of the best teams in the NFL.

The Chiefs selected versatile offensive lineman Hanson in round seven of the 2024 NFL draft.

#5. Rick Lovato, Long Snapper - Philadelphia Eagles

According to NBC, Rick Lovato has deep roots in New Jersey. Lovato graduated from Old Dominion University and later worked at his family's deli in Lincroft before he earned his chance in the big leagues.

Lovato is a long-time starting snapper with the Eagles, having appeared in two Super Bowl games for the franchise. The Pro Bowler will look to contribute to their beating the Chiefs on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.