3 players to watch out for at the Kansas City Chiefs OTAs

The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their organized team activities (OTA) on Tuesday. Kansas City are on a path to redemption heading into the 2021-2022 season after their embarrassing loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

The Chiefs rebuilt their offensive line this off-season to keep Patrick Mahomes off the injury reports.

The Kansas City Chiefs walked off the field in Tampa Bay with a massive pit in their stomachs. For the first time, an NFL team completely shut down their explosive offense.

The Chiefs knew after their 31-9 Super Bowl loss that things needed to change.

There are three players that the Chiefs fan base will be paying close attention to during OTAs. The road to Super Bowl 56 starts now for the Chiefs, and they'll learn a lot about their improvements during their OTAs.

Here are the three players that fans will be watching during the Kansas City Chiefs' organized team activities.

#1 Patrick Mahomes

The last time Patrick Mahomes played football, he was running for his life from the Buccaneers defense. Kansas City's franchise quarterback underwent surgery this off-season to repair his turf-toe injury.

Patrick Mahomes has a massive following on social media, so there's no hiding anything.

Kansas City wants to see how the turf-toe surgery will impact Patrick Mahomes' play on the field. They'll get an up-close look at Mahomes.

James Palmer reported that Patrick Mahomes is ahead of schedule and that he will be ready for OTAs.

The Chiefs' training staff will have the final say on whether Mahomes participates in the first phase of OTAs.

#2 Kyle Long

Kyle Long hasn't played in an NFL game since Week 5 of the 2019 season. Long took a season off to get into better shape physically and mentally.

Kansas City rebuilt their offensive line, and Long is a massive addition to that rebuild.

The Chiefs have mentioned starting Kyle Long at right tackle, a position he played in 2015.

Many questions surround how Kyle Long will perform after the year-long break.

With all the questions surrounding Kyle Long, he's a must-watch player for the Chiefs OTAs.

#3 Taco Charleton

Kansas City Chiefs DL Taco Charlton

Taco Charlton is another Kansas City Chiefs player that is coming off an injury-plagued season. Charlton's 2020-2021 season was cut short due to an ankle fracture.

The Chiefs can expect Taco Charlton to be ready to compete in their OTAs.

Kansas City didn't address the defensive front this off-season. Alex Okafor and Tanoh Kpassagnon left an enormous void.

The Kansas City Chiefs have 100% confidence in the abilities of Charlton to play opposite of Frank Clark in 2021.