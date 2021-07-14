Who is playing in the 2021 Hall of Fame Game?

The Hall of Fame Game kicks off the NFL preseason and Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement festivities. The game will take place on Thursday, August 5 at 8:00 pm E.T. at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Tom Benson HOF Stadium 😍 https://t.co/Str4uQIJjx pic.twitter.com/6yykb55NKg — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) July 13, 2021

Which teams will face off in the Hall of Fame Game?

Two legendary NFL franchises will play in this year’s Hall of Fame Game, as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The fixture marks the seventh appearance by each team in the annual preseason classic, which is tied for the most by any team. Both franchises own 3-3 records in the Hall of Fame Game series.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be looking to build on their playoff appearance last season and start their preseason on a positive note with a win. Meanwhile, "America's Team," the Dallas Cowboys enter this season desperate to return to the playoffs after a campaign to forget in 2020.

How fans can watch the Hall of Fame Game

The game will be broadcast on FOX and NFL fans will be able to attend the event.

Ready for 2021 Enshrinement Week Powered by @johnsoncontrols?



Don’t forget to follow @HOFExperiences for important updates, articles and more info all about Enshrinement!#HOFExperiences pic.twitter.com/ARXEzLW5uW — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) July 10, 2021

Hall of Fame Game history

The Hall of Fame Game dates back to 1962 when the first game was played between the New York Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals on August 11. The debut game up ended in a 21-21 tie.

The game has taken place every year since except for three occasions. In 2011, the game was canceled due to the FL lockout. In 2016, the game was canceled due to the poor field conditions at Tom Benson Stadium, and last year’s fixture was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interestingly, both the 1980 and 2013 Hall of Fame games were called off early due to severe lightning storms.

The most recent expansion franchises, the Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans, have only featured in the Hall of Fame Game once.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha