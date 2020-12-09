There is nothing normal about the year 2020, especially with sporting events.

NFL games are usually played in a fully sold-out stadiums, where crowd noise would make it difficult for visiting players on the field. One such stadium was in Baltimore, where they have hardcore fans who have had some great teams throughout the years.

Due to the pandemic that has spread across the world, the schedule has to be flexible to even have a normal NFL season.

Week 13 was supposed to kick off last Thursday night with a game between the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens. Instead, Week 13 will end tonight, Tuesday, with the Ravens and Cowboys.

Baltimore's COVID-19 outbreak pushed their Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers back far enough that their Week 13 contest was pushed back as well.

The Ravens will be up against the back end of their NFL-mandatory quarantine period when they go up against Cowboys in the tonight’s game in M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Ravens MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson will play after missing the Steelers game; he'd tested positive for COVID-19. With their loss to Steelers in Week 12, Baltimore is on the verge of losing out on a playoff spot.

On the other hand, the Cowboys have slowly and gradually improved their play each week. They are still the worst team in worst division of the NFL, the NFC East. Now they go up against a team who is coming of potential COVID-19 outbreak in their locker room. It will be a fascinating matchup to watch.

Can the 3-8 Cowboys get their third win of the season against the 6-5 Ravens on Tuesday night? Can the Ravens get their season back on track? Tune in tonight to watch them battle it out.

Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens prediction

Getting Lamar Jackson back on the field means everything for the Ravens. Last week they got an ineffective performance from backup QB Robert Griffin III and a brief but promising cameo from third-stringer Trace McSorley, and still kept the game within a touchdown before losing.

With Jackson taking the snaps, the Ravens are obviously much better and have a greater chance of winning, especially against the Cowboys' defense. Dallas ranks among the NFL's worst in the major team defensive stats.

Prediction: Ravens 24, Cowboys 21