Who plays on Thursday Night Football tonight? Atlanta Falcons vs New England Patriots - TV Channel, Time & Schedule 

The New England Patriots (6-4) will travel to Atlanta on Thursday night to face the Falcons (4-5) during the first primetime game of Week 11. The Patriots are currently on a four-game win streak after defeating the Browns 45-7 in Week 10 at Foxboro. They have won all four games on the road this season. The Falcons were blown out by the Cowboys in Dallas last week, losing 43-3. They have not won a home game this season in the Mercedes –Benz Dome. The Week 5 win over the Jets in London was designated a home game for the Falcons.

Mike Reiss @MikeReiss Patriots Tuesday injury report (changes from Monday in bold): DL Deatrich Wise Jr. doesn’t practice due to illness, and after being projected to not practice Monday, RB Damien Harris, returner Gunner Olszewski and LB Josh Uche were limited. Patriots Tuesday injury report (changes from Monday in bold): DL Deatrich Wise Jr. doesn’t practice due to illness, and after being projected to not practice Monday, RB Damien Harris, returner Gunner Olszewski and LB Josh Uche were limited. https://t.co/QVBfsIE4Hb

The Patriots have a defense that allows only 17.7 points per game, the second-fewest in the league. Atlanta's offense will have their work cut out for them as they are 25th in total offense. The Patriots easily defeated the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday, and the extra yardage (452 yards vs. 217 yards) paid off. The game was all but over by the conclusion of the third quarter, by which point New England had a 31-7 lead. RB Rhamondre Stevenson and WR Kendrick Bourne were among the key playmakers for the Patriots.

Michael Rothstein @mikerothstein Falcons injury report:



OUT: TE Hayden Hurst; LB Daren Bates; CB Kendall Sheffield.



QUESTIONABLE: RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson, S Jaylinn Hawkins Falcons injury report: OUT: TE Hayden Hurst; LB Daren Bates; CB Kendall Sheffield.QUESTIONABLE: RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson, S Jaylinn Hawkins

On the other hand, it is hard to envision a worse defeat than the 43-3 game the Falcons endured versus the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. Atlanta was in a difficult spot by halftime, with the score already at 36-3. QB Matt Ryan had a game to remember, but not in the way you want to be remembered. He failed to get a single touchdown and he tossed two interceptions with a passing completion percentage of just 42.86%.

Who Plays on Thursday Night Football Tonight?

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons

Location: Mercedes-Benz Dome in Atlanta, Georgia

What time is Thursday Night Football tonight?

Date: Thursday, October 28th, 2021

Time: 8:20 PM EST

What channel is Thursday Night Football tonight?

TV Channel: FOX. NFL Network

Thursday Night Football Live Streaming Options

Live Streams: Watch FOX | FOX Sports |fuboTV| Amazon Prime

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Both Fox and NFL Network will broadcast the "Thursday Night Football" game between the Patriots and Falcons. 2020 Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award winner Joe Buck and Hall of Famer Troy Aikman will broadcast from the booth, while Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink will report from the sidelines.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar

LIVE POLL Q. Who wins on Thursday Night? Patriots Falcons 0 votes so far