Who is Prospect X? 2023 NFL Draft prospect’s identity revealed after Cowboys move

The Dallas Cowboys had one of the most interesting and heartwarming stories of the 2023 NFL Draft when Deuce Vaughn, a running back from Kansas State, was selected in the sixth round. The moment was emotional because his father, Chris Vaughn, is an area scout for the Cowboys - and he was the one who made the call.

However, another player who's now part of the team also had an interesting story to his name during the draft season. And if you've never heard of him, don't worry: that's part of the fun.

Every year, Kalin Kahler, a reporter from The Athletic, introduces a player and names him as Prospect X. She gives a ton of insight into his life but only reveals his identity after the draft.

This year's Prospect X's identity was revealed on Thursday. David Durden signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent after the draft:

"As many of you correctly guessed in the comments section, in my direct messages, and my email inbox, Prospect X is David Durden, who played wide receiver, returner, and one season of gunner for the University of West Florida, a Division II football program born in 2016.

"Durden started his college career at Mercer College’s FCS program, then transferred down when head coach Bobby Lamb was fired. His rusty Radiator Springs-like hometown is Midville, Georgia, population: 380. One reader-sleuth even turned to the Google Reviews of Midville’s Dollar General to confirm Durden’s identity.

"He ran a 4.46 at his pro day, and yes, it can get miserably cold in Pensacola, Florida. 'The cold pro day gave it away for me', one scout texted after the first story published. 'My stopwatch finger is still blue.'”

David Durden to the Cowboys: Which players have been Prospect X in the past?

Christian Elliss was Prospect X in 2021

Apart from Durden, there have been four other players named as Prospect X. The series started in 2019, when Southeast Missouri State guard Drew Forbes was the first player introduced as Prospect X. He ended up a sixth-round pick by the Cleveland Browns. The next year, it was wide receiver Matt Cole from McKendree, who went undrafted.

Christian Elliss got the nod in 2021 and he's part of the Philadelphia Eagles now. In 2022, Devin Harper was selected and he was a sixth-round pick by the same team - Cowboys.

