Who is the Raiders' backup QB in 2023? Exploring LV's depth chart amid Jimmy Garoppolo fuss

After being given a three-year, $72.75 million contract by the Las Vegas Raiders, Jimmy Garoppolo needed to undergo surgery on his left foot. When quizzed about the veteran quarterback's comeback schedule on Thursday, head coach Josh McDaniels talked about the "process" of the passer.

According to McDaniels' remarks, the team decided to sign Garoppolo, knowing that his unavailability might extend into the upcoming season. Garoppolo "could be out" until training camp, he added.

REPORT: QB Jimmy Garoppolo failed his physical with the Las Vegas #Raiders in March, per @ProFootballTalk, via @tashanreed. If Jimmy G doesn't pass a physical by the time the season starts, the #Raiders could move on at no cost.

The coaching staff must concentrate on other quarterbacks for the time being since they might receive a few starts if Garoppolo's injury pattern repeats.

Earlier in the offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders signed free-agent quarterback Brian Hoyer. Hoyer spent a three-year stint with the New England Patriots as their backup signal-caller.

Hoyer, who is about to enter his 15th season of professional football, played for the Patriots in 2009, 2018, and 2020 as an undrafted free agent. He has at least one appearance for seven separate NFL organizations, featuring the San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, and Arizona Cardinals.

Tom Brady, 2-1

Brian Hoyer, 5-2

Matt Ryan, 3-1

Nick Foles, 6-1

Aidan O'Connell & Carson Wentz, 7-1

Andy Dalton, 10-1

Teddy Bridgewater, 12-1

INTERESTING: In the event Jimmy Garoppolo is released by the #Raiders, here are the odds for his replacement; Tom Brady, 2-1 Brian Hoyer, 5-2 Matt Ryan, 3-1 Nick Foles, 6-1 Aidan O'Connell & Carson Wentz, 7-1 Andy Dalton, 10-1 Teddy Bridgewater, 12-1 Jacoby Brissett, 14-1

Hoyer has played in 76 games throughout his career, completing 902 of his 1,518 passes for 10,668 yards, 53 scores, and 35 INTs, good for an 82.9 quarterback rating.

In his 40 games as the starting quarterback, Brian Hoyer has 9,077 yards, 43 scores, and 30 INTs. He has a 16–24 record as a starter in his professional career.

The Las Vegas Raiders picked a quarterback during the 2023 NFL Draft

Another quarterback on the depth chart for the Las Vegas Raiders is Aidan O'Connell. O'Connell was selected in the fourth round of the May NFL Draft. As a quarterback selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, he has the ideal size for a star passer and a strong enough NFL arm.

Ryan Miner @RyanMiner_FFB Not Brian Hoyer. Not Chase Garbers. But Aidan O’Connell could be the QB1 for the Raiders in 2023.... Not Brian Hoyer. Not Chase Garbers. But Aidan O’Connell could be the QB1 for the Raiders in 2023.... https://t.co/KjQKKHBihY

O'Connell has the ability to be a solid passer if he is properly safeguarded. His role with the Raiders, though, will be as an extra backup who assists Jimmy Garoppolo in game preparation.

