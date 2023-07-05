Who is Randy Johnson’s wife Lisa? Exploring life of Baseball HOFer who became NFL photographer 

Randy Johnson has pursued a career in photography after playing for 22 years in the MLB. The 59-year-old now works as a sideline photographer for the NFL.

While Johnson's switch in career has drawn the attention of several fans, some have been curious to learn more about his wife, Lisa Wiehoff.

Interestingly, Lisa used to work as a photo shop manager, which is probably where she first met Johnson. However, reports claim that she quit her job to start a family.

Lisa is not active on any social media platform and opts to keep her life private. She seems to enjoy her life away from the paparazzi and even avoids public outings together with her husband.

Lisa and Johnson exchanged wedding vows on Nov. 6, 1993. The couple has four children together, three daughters, Sammy (born 1994), Willow (born 1998), Alexandria (born 1999) and a son named Tanner (born 1996).

Johnson also has a daughter named Heather, who was born in 1989, from a previous relationship.

Randy Johnson's MLB stats and career

Former Seattle Mariners pitcher Randy Johnson

Randy Johnson began his MLB career with the Montreal Expos in 1989 and spent just under two seasons with the team before joining the Seattle Mariners.

The pitcher briefly played for the Houston Astros as well before joining the Arizona Diamondbacks in 1999. Johnson played a pivotal role in guiding Arizona to the World Series title in 2001.

After five years with the Diamondbacks, he had a two-year sojourn with the New York Yankees. However, Johnson returned to Arizona in 2007. He played his final season in the MLB in 2009 with the San Francisco Giants.

Across 22 seasons in the majors, Johnson racked up 4,875 strikeouts and 1,497 walks at a 3.29 ERA. He also earned 10 All-Star honors and won five Cy Young awards along with a World Series ring in 2001.

Following his retirement, Randy has taken up photography and he works as a sideline photographer for the NFL.

