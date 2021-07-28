Who is Rashad Jennings? Former Giants RB appears on Celebrity Dating Game

Former NFL running back Rashad Jennings made a career avoiding contact on the gridiron, Now he’s ready to tackle the love game on the 'Celebrity Dating Game' TV show.

Unlike other recent pro football reality dating contestants, Chase Demoor and Andrew Spencer, Jennings played in the NFL for eight seasons. The 36-year-old former RB, NY Times best-selling author and Dancing with the Stars champion is 'looking for love'.

Rashad Jennings stars on Celebrity Dating Game

The dating show is hosted by actress and singer Zooey Deschanel and multi Grammy-winning singer Michael Bolton. Rashad Jennings is the latest among a long line of celebrities searching for 'the one' on the show.

TV host/ actress/ dancer Carmen Electra, model Tyson Beckford and rapper Iggy Azalea have all appeared on the show.

Let’s goooooo @RashadJennings I hope your poetry makes it in there! https://t.co/sOHlghqJsV — Emma Slater (@EmmaSlaterDance) July 26, 2021

Michael Bolton, who serenades the contestants on the show, had a few witty lines for the former NFL player:

"Fly me to the moon, he won Dancing with the Stars, I remember when he played on Jacksonville Jaguars. He scored a lot of touchdowns on the Giants in New York, and he writes books, too," Bolton sang.

Rashad Jennings impressed co-host Zoey Deschanel during the episode by revealing to the three female contestants that he is currently studying to be a premarital and marital counselor.

The former Giants running back told PEOPLE:

“I really enjoyed his time on set, and Zooey and Michael were a lot of fun, and the ladies were all awesome. Be sure to tune in to see my selection!"

Rashad Jennings' NFL career

Jennings was drafted 250th overall in the seventh round by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2009 NFL Draft.

He suffered an injury-plagued stint in Jacksonville, but played out his four-year contract with the team.

Oakland Raiders

After spending four seasons with the Jaguars, Jennings signed a one-year deal with the Oakland Raiders in 2013. He spent one season with the Raiders, primarily used as the backup running back to Darren McFadden.

New York Giants

On March 12, 2014, Rashad Jennings signed a four-year, $14 million contract that included $3 million guaranteed with the New York Giants.

He had his best NFL season in 2015. The RB started all 16 games and set career highs in carries, rushing yards, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Jennings finished the season with 195 carries for 863 rushing yards, three touchdowns, 296 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

NFL Retirement

The veteran running back was released by the New York Giants in February 2017, and retired from the NFL the same year.

Dancing with the stars

Rashad Jennings was a contestant on season 24 of the popular reality show 'Dancing with the Stars' in 2017. Jennings and his professional dance partner Emma Slater won the competition, marking the fourth time an NFL player won the show.

