Who is Rebecca Grant? Bills reporter receives a beat-down on her post about Simone Biles 'quitting'

Veteran sports reporter and actress Rebecca Grant struck out big time with her opinion on Simone Biles' Tokyo Olympics situation.

In what turned into a hot topic on social media, the former ESPN and Fox Sports correspondent tweeted out her views about Simone Biles, comparing the latter to 1996 US Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug.

“How did you feel about our most well known olympic athlete quitting in the middle of the competition? It’s too bad kids today didn’t grow up watching that Americans don’t quit! Kerri Strug is an amazing American athlete.”

Rebecca Grant's tweet goes viral in the wrong way

The longtime Buffalo Bills fan's tweet was quickly lambasted on Twitter, with dozens of replies disagreeing with her take. Here's a selection of some of them.

Rebecca Grant's sports broadcasting career

Grant graduated from Hamburg High School in New York and the University of Buffalo with dual degrees in psychology and communication. She began her television career as an on-air host for the 'Buffalo Bills NFL Show' that was broadcast on the Empire State Network.

She subsequently moved to ESPN and then to Fox Sports as a sports correspondent. Grant later transitioned from a sideline football reporter to co-hosting 'NFL Under the Helmet' on Fox, where she also hosted 'Verizon Football Zone' and the 'International Pool Tour'.

Acting career

Rebecca Grant has also had a successful acting career. She has appeared in numerous TV shows and films. Grant starred in the film 'Brothers' with Tobey Maguire and 'The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde'.

On the small screen, Grant has appeared in 'Grandfathered', 'Apartment 23', 'The District', 'She Spies', 'Providence', 'Third Watch', '3rd Rock from the Sun', 'The Man Show' among others. She has also featured in commercials for Budweiser, Coors, Audi, iHop and Keystone.

Rebecca Grant Studio

Today, Grant has her own film business where she creates custom videos for businesses. According to her website, she offers social media packages, unboxings and testimonials, green screen, endorsement and voice-over options.

Charity work

After Grant lost her mother to breast cancer, she became an advocate for 'the Susan G Komen For The Cure Foundation' and participates in the annual 'Revlon Run/Walk to Eradicate Cancers in Women'.

