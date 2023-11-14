Who is Reggie Bush's wife Lilit Avagyan? All you need to know about ex-NFL RB's family

Reggie Bush had quite an impressive 11-year stint in the NFL before retiring in 2017. The former running back played for six teams, winning Super Bowl 2010 with the New Orleans Saints.

When Bush celebrated his 38th birthday on March 2, 2023, his wife, Lilit Avagyan, had a rather special present for him.

Lilit took to social media and posted a dance routine that left many viewers stunned. The 35-year-old performed a seductive dance on stage in high heels, fishnet stockings and a risque outfit.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Happy Birthday Daddy @reggiebush. I dedicate this dance to you my love. Sometimes mommy dances," she wrote in the caption of the video.

Lilit was born on November 30, 1987, in Armenia, to parents, Avag and Juleta Avagyan. She also has a sister named Anna.

Interestingly, Lilit has studied dance for more than 15 years and currently works as a choreographer and dance teacher. In 2010, she won the Rising Star Dance Competition in Europe.

She also went on to compete in the Latin American World Championships in Australia three years later.

Lilit met her husband Reggie in 2011 and the couple soon hit it off. They tied the knot in 2014 and now have three children together. Their eldest daughter is named Briseis, while their sons are named Uriah and Agyemang.

Reggie Bush's NFL stats and career honors

Reggie Bush after winning the Super Bowl in 2010

Reggie Bush was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the 2006 NFL Draft. He spent five years with the team, winning the Super Bowl in 2010.

The running back then spent two seasons each with the Miami Dolphins (2011-12) and the Detroit Lions (2013-14) before joining the San Francisco 49ers in 2015.

He played one season with the Niners before joining the Buffalo Bills on a one-year deal. Bush called it quits in 2017.

The Super Bowl winner finished his career with 10,017 all-purpose yards and 58 touchdowns.

Reggie Bush net worth: How much is the former NFL running back worth in 2023?

As per multiple reports, Reggie Bush is worth an estimated $25 million in 2023. He made a fortune during his playing days in the NFL.

He also signed major endorsement deals with top brands including Adidas and Pepsi, among others. According to Spotrac, Bush made $63,196,734 in career earnings across 11 years in the league.

Bush now serves as an on-air college football analyst for Fox Sports where he reportedly earns $2 million per year.