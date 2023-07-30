Who is Reid Sinnett? All about Joe Burrow's potential backup QB

After suffering a right calf injury during a practice session on Thursday, quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to miss a few weeks of action. As a result, the Cincinnati Bengals are now bolstering their quarterback contingency. Quarterback Reid Sinnett is now going to sign for the Bengals, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

It is understood that Bengals head coach Zac Taylor informed the media that the team intended to get a temporary replacement for Burrow. The Bengals subsequently sent invitations to both Sinnett and Drew Plitt to their Saturday team workout. But, they finally decided to sign Sinnett, who recently starred for the San Antonio Brahmas of the XFL.

Behind Burrow on the Bengals' roster are still Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning.

In 2020, Sinnett, a former Miami Dolphins player, went undrafted out of San Diego. He briefly served as an emergency backup on the Dolphins' active squad before deciding to play in the XFL.

The 26-year-old quarterback, who has also spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, passed for 97 yards, one touchdown, and a interception in a solitary appearance for the Brahmas last season. Sinnett had worked out for the Seattle Seahawks and the Indianapolis Colts before trying out for the Bengals.

When is Joe Burrow expected to return to the field?

Joe Burrow will be out for "several weeks" due to a calf injury, according to Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor's announcement on Friday. The head coach did not say if the quarterback would be absent from any games during the regular season due to that timeline.

Joe Burrow's injury had previously only been discussed in a tweet from the Bengals' official account on Friday, when they tweeted, "Joey will be back."

Joe Burrow will likely miss the majority of training camp. After Siemian and Browning, Sinnett will now be Cincinnati's third quarterback. While the team can't afford to rely too much on its two available quarterbacks during the preseason, Sinnett will also gain additional NFL experience to help the squad get through training camp.

Although Burrow is unlikely to participate in preseason games, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network has stated that the Pro Bowler's return "should be a realistic possibility" in Week 1 of the regular season.