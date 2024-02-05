Who is Rich Caster's son, Max? All about late Jets TE's family

The late Rich Caster was an iconic wide receiver and tight end who enjoyed a thirteen-year NFL career. Rich Caster spent most of his career with the New York Jets, achieving iconic status with the franchise.

The Jackson State alum earned three Pro Bowl selections in a distinguished career and victory in Super Bowl XVII. Caster ended his NFL career with 322 receptions, 5,515 receiving yards, and 45 touchdowns.

This article will highlight Caster's son, Max Caster, an accomplished professional wrestler. So, let's look into the Rich Caster sporting linage without further ado.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Who is Rich Caster's son, Max Caster?

Max Caster started his professional wrestling career in 2015 and got his big break when he signed with AEW in 2020. Caster promptly created a tag team with Anthony Bowens called "The Acclaimed." Max Caster has a flamboyant personality and is acclaimed for his hip-hop-leaning persona. Caster is known for dissing opponents during his entrance to the ring.

Max Caster and Anthony Bowens won their first AEW tag team championship in September 2022, beating Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland of "Swerve In Our Glory." However, after 140 days as champions, they lost the title to Colten and Austin Gunn on Dynamite. However, in 2023, Caster, Bowens, and Austin Gunn later won the AEW World Trios Championship after defeating The House of Black at All In (2023).

Expand Tweet

Max Caster is the most accomplished wrestler. Caster has won two AEW Championships (the AEW World Tag Team Championship and AEW World Trios Championship), two CAP Championships (the CAP Tag Team Championship and CAP Championship Tournament), and the NWL Heavyweight Championship. He was named the New York Post's Male Breakout Wrestler of the Year in 2022 alongside long-time tag team partner Anthony Bowens. Pro Wrestling Illustrated ranked him 171 on their list of the top 500 wrestlers of 2022.

Away from wrestling, Max Caster released a mixtape titled "Critically Acclaimed, Vol.1" in 2021.