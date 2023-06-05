Who is the richest NFL owner in 2023? Top 10 wealthiest owners ranked

The National Football League (NFL) is a billionaire’s playground, and one or more billionaires own all 32 NFL teams. There's a reason why teams are sold for billions whenever they are available.

So, ahead of the 2023 NFL season, let's look at the top 10 wealthiest bosses in the NFL.

Hint: Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft aren't the richest in the NFL anymore.

Who are the wealthiest NFL owners in 2023?

Look at the top 10 moneybags in the National Football League in 2023. We will be going from 10 to one.

10. Arthur Blank, Atlanta Falcons – $7.6 billion net worth

Arthur Blank is the co-founder of Home Depot. He bought the Atlanta Falcons for $545 million in 2002. The Falcons might not be among the league's most successful franchises on the Gridiron but their franchise value keeps soaring yearly. He is one of the most visible owners in the league, and his team plays in a top-notch stadium.

9. Robert Kraft, New England Patriots – $10.6 billion net worth

After purchasing the New England Patriots for $172 million in 1994, Robert Kraft now oversees a franchise worth an estimated $5 billion. Even after the departure of the GOAT, Tom Brady, the Patriots' value keeps soaring. His franchise is the most successful of the past two decades, and many of his fortunes are down to his synergy with Bill Belichick.

8. Stephen Ross, Miami Dolphins – $11.6 billion

Stephen Ross owns the Miami Dolphins, and the Miami Grand Prix supremo is dazzling. He has led the Dolphins to amass one of the best rosters in football; in part thanks to Ross' willingness to spend his money, Miami finally has an NFL team to rally around.

7. Shahid Khan, Jacksonville Jaguars – $12.2 billion

The Jacksonville Jaguars' value was estimated at $2.8 billion in 2021, 26th in the NFL. While it's only a fraction of the wealth Shad Khan has built up over the years, he is using it to overhaul the team altogether.

A new $120 million practice facility is in development, and with quarterback Trevor Lawrence leading Jacksonville to the playoffs, there is a new emerging power in the NFL. Moreover, Khan is one of the driving forces behind the NFL International Series London edition.

6. Stanley Kroenke, Los Angeles Rams – $12.9 billion

The owner of the English Premier League's Arsenal, Stan Kroenke is also the numero uno of the Los Angeles Rams. His decision to relocate the St. Louis Rams to Los Angeles is paying off, even though it will come at a higher price than he initially expected. The Rams might struggle to draw fans in 2023 due to their rebuild, but at least the team can point back to a Super Bowl win as recently as last year.

5. Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys – $13.3 billion

It should come as no surprise to see Jones listed among the wealthiest NFL owners. Before the 2021 season, the Dallas Cowboys sat atop Forbes' list of most valuable NFL franchises at an astonishing $6.5 billion. It’s part of why Jones created Jerry’s World and the Star in Frisco. Expect that franchise value to skyrocket with the Cowboys now back as a contender.

4. The Hunt Family, Kansas City Chiefs – $15.5 billion

The Hunt Family is the most prominent NFL ownership family in history, and the family might end up the most successful when it's all said and done. The Hunts are one of the wealthiest families in the United States, and the Chiefs' ascending franchise value, thanks to Patrick Mahomes, further accelerates the family's net worth. Clark Hunt, son of Kansas City Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt, is CEO and part-owner of the Chiefs today.

3. David Tepper, Carolina Panthers – $18.5 billion

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper quickly led most of his fellow NFL owners before the COVID-19 pandemic. Tepper had an estimated net worth of $13 billion in 2020, way more than the third-richest owner (Jerry Jones, $8.6 billion). However, two owners have overtaken the Panthers owner following the coronavirus pandemic.

2. Jody Allen, Seattle Seahawks – $20.3 billion

Following the death of Paul Allen, Jody Allen took over the ownership of the Seattle Seahawks. The sister of the Microsoft co-founder, Paul Allen, she serves as Chair of the Seahawks. Her net worth is around $20 billion, mainly through the Paul Allen Trust, the official owner of the Seahawks and Portland Trail Blazers.

However, the Allen family will only guide the Seahawks for a bit longer. Paul Allen's trust reportedly requires that all his assets be sold, with the money going directly toward philanthropic causes he cared about. We will keep you posted on how that plays out in the coming months.

1. Rob Walton, Denver Broncos – $66.9 billion

Rob Walton is the wealthiest league owner in 2023. The Walmart heir bought the Denver Broncos in 2022 with a group including Greg Penner, Walton’s daughter Carrie and Starbucks’ chairwoman Mellody Hobson. At the time, it was the most money ever spent on an American sports franchise at $4.65 billion.

Walton owns a Denver Broncos side that is looking to return to old glory. The Broncos just employed legendary Super Bowl winner Sean Payton, so let's see how it goes in the 2023 season.

