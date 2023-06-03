Dallas Cowboys banked more billions than Eagles, Commanders & Jets combined: Report

The Dallas Cowboys keep racking up wins off the field when it comes to the revenue side of football.

Over the past couple of years, the Cowboys have been the most valuable franchise in the NFL, though on-field wins have been a little more difficult to come by. Jerry Jones, though, appears to be steering the ship the right way.

A recent Forbes report put numbers to Jones' work in Dallas. It's safe to say those numbers indicate the Cowboys are doing something right off the field.

Top 5 most profitable NFL franchises

The Cowboys, of course, sit right at the top of the pile when it comes to operating income for a period of three years leading up to 2021 (most recent published figures, per Forbes). The Patriots, Giants, and Rams also reported healthy operating incomes for the same period.

Rank Team Owners Operating income 1 Dallas Cowboys Jerry Jones $1.17 billion 2 New England Patriots Robert Kraft $623 million 3 Houston Texans Janice McNair $356 million 4 New York Giants John Mara, Steven Tisch $333 million 5 Los Angeles Rams Stan Kroenke $318 million

The soon-to-be-sold Washington Commanders come in at 6 with an operating income of $290 million, while the Bears, Jaguars, Broncos, and Dolphins round out the top 10.

The Eagles reported a figure of $239 million, while the New York Jets, current employers of four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, had an operating income of $253 million.

The Commanders, Jets, and Eagles combined account for $782 million, far below the Cowboys' figure of nearly $1.2 billion.

How much are the Dallas Cowboys worth?

Forbes' last-published report on team valuations had Jerry Jones' franchise pegged at $7.64 billion, making it the most valuable team in the NFL.

The Rams come in at number two with a valuation of $5.91 billion. Stan Kroenke's franchise, however, could soon be nudged off that spot.

If everything goes to plan, the Washington Commanders will soon be sold to a consortium headed by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris.

The sale would make Washington the second-most valuable franchise in the NFL with Harris and co. expected to shell out $6.05 billion to buy the team. The amount would eclipse the $4.5 billion Rob Walton and his group paid for the Denver Broncos, marking the largest sale of an American sports franchise in history.

Jerry Jones, though, appears in no rush to sell the Dallas Cowboys despite a string of disappointing finishes in recent years.

In all, the Cowboys have five Super Bowl wins with eight total trips to the grandest stage of them all.

Dallas will look to add to that number this year, especially with head coach Mike McCarthy taking over playcalling duties.

Dak Prescott and co. will open Week 1 of the 2023 season on the road against the New York Giants on September 10.

